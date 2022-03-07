The Storm are kings and queens of the hill in Central Oregon.
The Summit High School Alpine ski team won the boys and girls combined team title at the Oregon School Ski Association (OSSA) finals Friday and Saturday at Mt. Bachelor ski area.
Summit, Bend High, Mountain View and Caldera teams concluded their seasons with a slalom race on Friday and a giant slalom race on Saturday in the OSSA finals on Leeway run.
Summit won the season's combined team championship with 320 points, followed by Bend (286) and Mountain View (258).
In the individual combined overall (slalom and slalom), Summit's Nicole Fournier won the girls title with 1,320 points. Sophie Cauble of Summit finished second (1,164) and Brooke Leggat, also of Summit, was third (798).
Cauble won the overall slalom title for the girls and Fournier won the overall giant slalom.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
In the boys combined overall, Summit's Preston Schock won with 1,390 points, followed by Summit's Will Chiapetta (847) and Mountain View's Destry Price (739).
Schock won both the overall slalom title and the overall giant slalom title.
In Saturday's giant slalom race, Schock won with a combined two-run time of 1 minute, 11.58 seconds. Summit's Parker Meredith was second on 1:13.14 and Jack Gentry, also of Summit, took third in 1:14.95.
In Friday's slalom, Price won with a two-run time of 1:24.24, followed by Schock (1:24.79) and Chiapetta (1:26.89).
In the girls giant slalom on Saturday, Cauble won in 1:14.06, followed by Fournier (1:17.65) and Leggat (1:18.10). Fournier won Friday's slalom in 1:25. Cauble was second (1:27.35), and Zoe Doden, also of Summit, placed third (1:27.71).
The top 12 boys and top 12 girls in the combined overall qualified for the Western States Championship in Reno, Nevada, set for this Thursday through Saturday. They will compete against racers from California, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.