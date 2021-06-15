PREP SOFTBALL
Summer camps available in July
The Bend High School softball coaching staff, along with other Central Oregon coaches and collegiate standouts, will host a pair of July clinics in conjunction with the Bend Park and Recreation District.
The first camp is July 6-9 and is an all-skills camp for incoming eighth-grade students through incoming high school seniors. Camp times are 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The second camp is July 6-8 and is an all-skills camp for incoming fourth- through seventh-grade students. Camp times are 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Both camps will be held at Skyline Sports Complex in Bend.
Camp shirts and awards will be included at both camps.
For more information or to register, visit bendparksandrec.org or call 541-389-7275.
— Bulletin Staff Reports
