Summit players and coaches celebrate their victory in the Class 6A Boys Golf State Championships May 17 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis. Brady Grieb, second from left, took medalist honors with a two-day score of 134.
After a record-breaking performance in the Class 6A state golf tournament, the Summit boys golf team has qualified for the High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina, held in the middle of July.
The field is an invite-only competition for the country’s top high school golf teams and individuals, and the Storm certainly fit the bill.
At the state tournament at Trysting Tree in Corvallis, Summit had the individual state champion in junior Brody Grieb, as well as a dominating team performance, breaking the 18- and 36-hole state record.
The team of Grieb and seniors Sam Renner, Lucas Hughes, Ethan Jaehn and Nick Huffman will make up the team competing in North Carolina.
According to the National High School Golf Association, the Storm rank No. 6 in the team rankings — the only team from Oregon ranked in the top 75.
—Bulletin staff report
