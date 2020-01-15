PHOENIX — If Major League Baseball really wants to stop its teams from electronically stealing signs, it might consider fighting technology with more technology.

In a sport that is increasingly driven by analytics and advancements, most of the signs between players and coaches are still transmitted by low-tech hand signals that have been used for decades. Those hand signals are easily captured by the loads of video equipment around MLB stadiums used for television, replays and all kinds of stat tracking.

All that technology can be used for cheating. The Houston Astros were hit with stiff punishment on Monday after an MLB investigation found the team used electronics to steal signs during the franchise’s run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a season and then fired by Astros owner Jim Crane.

On Tuesday, Boston manager Alex Cora was fired for his involvement with the Astros’ scheme and a separate ongoing investigation that involves the Red Sox.

Considering those developments, it might be wise to save players and coaches from themselves.

A partial model is already in place: The NCAA’s Southeastern Conference has used electronic communication between coaches and catchers during league games for the past two seasons, which allows the coach to talk strategy with the catcher through an earpiece. It is much like the NFL, in which a coach communicates plays to a quarterback.

No hand signals needed.

“I don’t know why everyone isn’t doing it — it’s fantastic,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “It allows the coach to speak directly to the catcher and speeds up the game.”

In the SEC’s system, the catcher still has to relay signs to the pitcher the old-fashioned way with hand signals, but Mainieri said there is no reason why pitchers could not eventually be included in the conversation. It is more common for coaches to call pitches in college, while catchers usually handle those responsibilities in the big leagues.

MLB expects to show players some prototypes of pitcher-catcher communication devices at spring training camps this year, but there are no plans to put any of them in place.

It would be unrealistic for a big league catcher to talk with the pitcher with a batter standing right next to him. Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said there could be ways to work around that problem, suggesting that a clicker or some other device could be employed.

Former MLB catcher Buck Martinez, who played 17 seasons, said the technology is available and today’s generation of players would adapt to earpieces quickly if that is the route the sport wanted to take.

“I think most of these younger-generation kids have earpieces in their ears most of the time anyway,” Martinez said. “It’s just normal. It would just be listening to baseball instead of music.”

Under MLB’s current setup, the sport has tried to draw a distinct line about what is allowed and what is not when it comes to sign stealing. It is a legal and time-honored part of baseball as long as it is done with the naked eye. Using technology is prohibited.

There is a wide variety of opinion about how much technological cheating is actually happening and how effective it can be.

But the temptation is everywhere. There are ways to capture just about every movement on a baseball field. Teams measure everything from the launch angle of the baseball off a bat to the spin rate of a pitcher’s breaking ball. Video is used to break down the minutiae of a pitcher’s motion or a batter’s swing in an effort to find any detail that could improve performance.

Computers are being employed to call balls and strikes at lower levels of the sport and could be coming to the big leagues in the near future.

Former big league pitcher Jay Powell, who played 11 seasons and was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1997 World Series with the Marlins, said there would be plenty of logistics to sort out.

Still, it is certainly possible.

“It might actually speed up the game,” Powell said. “If they ever went that route it would have to be similar how an offensive coordinator communicates with a quarterback — it’s live for 10 seconds or five seconds and then it’s cut off.”

Martinez agreed that something similar might work. He said MLB could also limit access to replay rooms and make sure in-game video was not available to players and coaches until after the game.

The answers might not be simple, but the longtime catcher said they need to be found. Baseball should be decided between the players in the game, not by who has the best technology.

“You’ve got to keep it on the field,” Martinez said. “There’s no question.”