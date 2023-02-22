The way the high school wrestling season has played out, it would not be a surprise if five Central Oregon squads bring home team titles at the state championships Thursday through Saturday.
The best wrestlers from across the state will convene at Portland's Memorial Coliseum for the first time since 2020 to decide the state’s top grapplers and top teams.
“We are ready to get weighed-in and wrestle,” said Culver wrestling coach JD Alley. “It is time.”
The three-day tournament starts Thursday at 11 a.m. with the 4A, 3A, 2A/1A boys and 4A/3A/2A/1A girls, with those championship finals set for Friday night. The 6A and 5A boys and girls tournaments start Friday and conclude on Saturday night.
The tournament has not been held in Portland since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The past two state meets have been broken up by classification and held in various locations throughout the state.
Now, the meet will once again be staged under one roof.
“It is a unique facility for the kids to compete in,” Alley said. “I want the kids to have a positive experience on a grand stage.”
Mountain View, Crook County, Culver, and the La Pine boys and girls all have the potential to bring a blue first-place team trophy back to their school. Several of these teams are accustomed to winning state championships.
Only a handful of wrestling programs have had the sustained success like Culver has, and none have dominated the state meet like the Bulldogs recently.
Since 2007, Culver has won 13 state titles (14 with the 2021 OWA state championship, the state tournament held in place of the canceled OSAA state championship). That puts the Bulldogs in a three-way tie with Lowell and Newberg for the most team titles of any Oregon school. (Newberg also has 13, with one OWA title).
“Records are made to be broken,” Alley said. “But it is far from the focus. We have six or seven seniors, we want to see their careers end with them meeting their goals and aspirations. We have plenty of years to break title records.”
Crook County is making its return to 4A after spending the previous four years competing at 5A. Before making the jump to 5A in 2019, the Cowboys were on a dominant run in 4A, winning five titles between 2013 and 2018. At its district tournament, Crook County not only won the 4A Special District 4, but finished ahead of reigning 4A champion La Grande.
Counting the 2021 OWA state championships, La Pine has won three of the last four state titles. Despite finishing second in the 3A Special District 4 tournament earlier this month, the Hawks are feeling confident about the boys winning their fourth state title in five years, and their girls team possibly bringing home its first team title.
“I like our chances,” said La Pine coach Aaron Flack. “We have been wrestling tough all year. We have prepared them for this. I don’t anticipate anyone getting big eyes or anything like that. We are going to compete and compete hard.
“Every year we are looking to defend our title, that is our expectation — to win it,” Flack added. “If you want to be considered a Culver or a Crook County, we have to be able to perform every year.”
Then there is Mountain View, with 20 wrestlers headed to state and hoping to win not only to its first wrestling state team title in school history, but become the first wrestling program from Bend to win a state team title.
"We have such high goals for ourselves,” said Mountain View coach Les Combs. “Once I look back at it, I think it is going to be a satisfying year, the kids have worked so hard. We have put together a challenging schedule for our kids. And the kids have embraced that.”
THANK YOU, tired of only reading about Basketball
