The way the high school wrestling season has played out, it would not be a surprise if five Central Oregon squads bring home team titles at the state championships Thursday through Saturday.

The best wrestlers from across the state will convene at Portland's Memorial Coliseum for the first time since 2020 to decide the state’s top grapplers and top teams.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(1) comment

ManMountainMike
ManMountainMike

THANK YOU, tired of only reading about Basketball

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.