Two teams and 10 Central Oregon wrestlers won state titles Saturday night among the 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A/1A state tournaments.
Culver won its 14th state title in its home gym by nearly doubling up second-place Illinois Valley 182-101.5.
Four Bulldogs — Noel Navarro (120), Kelin Abbas (145), Isaiah Toomey (160) and Wylie Johnson (285) — won their weight class.
La Pine, also wrestling in its home gym, won the 3A title for the third time in four years. The Hawks had three state title winners in two-time winner Dylan Mann (138) and a pair of freshmen in Landyn Philpott (120) and Devon Kerr (132).
At the 5A state meet held at Ridgeview High, Crook County had a second-place finish behind Crescent Valley, which has won three state team titles in a row. The Cowboys’ lone state champion was senior Tucker Bonner (120), who beat teammate Mitch Warren in the finals.
Redmond finished fourth at the 5A tournament and had two state champions in Junior Downing (145) and Dylan Lee (160).
Class 6A
Team scores (top 5) — Newberg 418, Sprague 220.5, Roseburg 163, West Linn 163, Mountain View 135.5
106
5th Place Match
Eric Larwin (Bend) 37-7, over Edgar Molina (Centennial) 29-9, (Fall 1:41)
113
1st Place Match
Isaac Hampton (Newberg) 44-0, over Scout Santos (Mountain View) 29-4, (MD 12-4)
126
5th Place Match
Dillon Le (Newberg) 36-9, over Brady Johns (Mountain View) 18-8, (Dec 7-1)
138
1st Place Match
Drew Jones (Mountain View) 37-7, over Charles Spinning (West Linn) 42-7, (Dec 7-3)
145
3rd Place Match
Jackson Potts (Mountain View) 46-8, over Kai Tsugawa (Grant) 43-5, (Dec 4-2)
160
1st Place Match
Price Pothier (Newberg) 41-7, over Liam Byrne (Mountain View) 32-8, (Dec 3-1)
220
5th Place Match
Li Moala (South Medford) 22-8, So. over Alex Garcia-Ortega (Mountain View) 24-20, Jr. (Fall 5:08)
Class 5A
Team scores (top 5) — Crescent Valley 241, Crook County 210.5, Thurston 208.5, Redmond 152, Dallas 119.
Local placers
106
1st place match
Everest Sutton (Crescent Valley) 22-5, over Billy Jackson (Redmond) 31-3, (Fall 1:38)
3rd place match
Alberto Flores (Crook County) 28-10, over Ryder Lee (Redmond) 21-16, (MD 12-2)
113
1st place match
Elijah Bayne (Crater) 30-6, over Landon Lavey (Crook County) 32-8, (Dec 10-4)
5th place match
Mason Lacey (Crook County) 23-9, over Joseph Johnson (Dallas) 21-12, (Fall 4:57)
120
1st place match
Tucker Bonner (Crook County) 36-3, over Mitch Warren (Crook County) 25-9, (Dec 10-3)
126
5th place match
Lindson Turner (Ashland) 26-4, over Jose Terrazas (Redmond) 16-10, (Dec 9-5)
132
3rd place match
Isaac Jones (Dallas) 36-13, over Cash Wells (Crook County) 24-7, (Dec 4-1)
145
1st place match
Junior Downing (Redmond) 45-4, over Ethan Dunigan (Central) 31-4, (Dec 7-5)
3rd place match
Matthew Bolanos (Crater) 33-6, over Gavin Sandoval (Crook County) 31-13, (Fall 2:00)
152
1st place match
Hunter Harwood (Thurston) 38-3, over Daniel Jaramillo (Ridgeview) 36-10, (Fall 1:35)
5th place match
Joseph Downing (Redmond) 33-17, over Malakie Gibney (St. Helens) 25-8, (MD 14-6)
160
1st place match
Dylan Lee (Redmond) 41-8, over Austin Dalton (Crescent Valley) 20-6, (Dec 8-2)
170
1st place match
Daschle Lamer (Crescent Valley) 31-4, over Brayden Duke (Crook County) 32-6, (TF-1.5 4:24 (16-1))
195
1st place match
Hayden Walters (Crescent Valley) 33-3, over Ray Solis (Crook County) 27-5, (Fall 4:45)
220
3rd place match
Brash Henderson (Silverton) 36-2, over Joseph Martin (Ridgeview) 38-4, (Fall 1:16)
285
5th place match
Matthew Cobb (South Albany) 31-7, over Ashton Fields (Redmond) 24-15, (Fall 0:24)
Class 4A
Team scores (top 5) — La Grande 275.5, Sweet Home 250.5, Tillamook 187, Philomath 118, Baker 100.
Local placers
182
3rd place match
Reece White (Madras) 28-3, over Blake Perlichek (Cascade) 41-8, (Dec 5-1)
Class 3A
Team scores (top 5) — La Pine 119.5, Burns 166.5, Harrisburg 110.5, Nyssa 87, Willamina 80.5.
Local placers
106
3rd place match
Tyson Flack (La Pine) 36-8, over Hunter Hendricks (Rainier) 35-6, (Fall 0:57)
113
3rd place match
Kanoa Machin (La Pine) 7-2, over Bryan Madrigal (Riverside) 22-9, (Dec 13-8)
120
1st place match
Landyn Philpott (La Pine) 39-9, over Ethan Peasley (Burns) 16-6, (Dec 5-2)
132
1st place match
Devon Kerr (La Pine) 38-6, over Nephi Heakin (Harrisburg) 34-14, (Fall 1:28)
138
1st place match
Dylan Mann (La Pine) 48-3, over Austin Johnson (Willamina/Falls City) 5-1, (Fall 1:57)
152
3rd place match
Kaden Lorimor (La Pine) 27-13, over Devin Martin (Harrisburg) 37-11, (Inj. 4:28)
160
1st place match
Michael Fox (Willamina/Falls City) 6-0, Sr. over Garrett Forbes (La Pine) 28-7, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
195
1st place match
Caj Simmons (South Umpqua) 24-0, Sr. over Dylan Hankey (La Pine) 32-8, Sr. (Dec 16-13)
220
3rd place match
Landen Roggenkamp (La Pine) 10-4, over Josh Smith (Warrenton) 30-7, (Fall 1:46)
Class 2A/1A
Team scores (top 5) — Culver 200, Illinois Valley 109.5, Vernonia 90, Toledo 78, Lakeview 71.
Local placers
106
3rd place match
Jonavin Keller (Oakridge) 30-7, over Cole Rahi (Culver) 26-18, (Fall 0:44)
113
1st place match
Micah Martinho (Illinois Valley) 28-1, over Debren Sanabria (Culver) 25-9, (Dec 9-5)
120
1st place match
Noel Navarro (Culver) 33-9, over Brandon DePue (Vernonia) 20-4, (Fall 3:20)
126
3rd place match
Trevor Wolf (Vernonia) 33-5, over Carlos Fernandez (Culver) 16-23, (Fall 1:17)
138
1st place match
Chase Butner (Pine Eagle) 29-1, over Reeden Arsenault (Culver) 29-17, (Dec 11-8)
145
1st place match
Kelin Abbas (Culver) 31-15, Jr. over Ryan Griffin (Illinois Valley) 23-4, So. (Dec 4-2)
160
1st place match
Isaiah Toomey (Culver) 41-8, over Joseph Lathrop (Elgin) 34-15, (Dec 7-4)
285
1st place match
Wylie Johnson (Culver) 42-4, over Rylan Cox (Grant Union/ Prairie City) 14-6, (Fall 2:55)
Girls
Team scores (top 5) — Forest Grove 99, Thurston 75, Hillsboro 69, Tillamook 65, St. Helens 57
Local placers
100
5th place match
Kendra Jamison (Sweet Home) 26-8, over Hailey Lakin (Redmond) 15-8, (Fall 1:58)
110
1st place match
Ariana Martinez (West Albany) 32-1, over Analise Smith (Bend) 18-1, (TF-1.5 5:56 (15-0))
115
3rd place match
Arianne Korish (Mountain View) 19-5, over Hayleigh Dukes (Klamath Union) 5-3, (Dec 10-5)
120
3rd place match
MaKenna Duran (Crook County) 14-3, over Destiny Cowans (Springfield) 18-4, (Fall 2:55)
125
5th place match
Julietta Leal (La Pine) 32-6, over Kaili Kirkhart (Oakridge) 10-4, (SV-1 9-7)
130
3rd place match
Kristal Zamora (Thurston) 16-3, over MacKenzie Shearon (Redmond) 28-3, (Fall 5:00)
135
1st place match
Kira Kerr (La Pine) 31-2, over Makaila Takahashi (Forest Grove) 30-1, (Dec 8-6)
140
5th place match
Megan Peterson (Hidden Valley) 18-4, over Jessie Mclver (Bend) 14-7, (Fall 1:47)
145
5th place match
Icela Sanchez Rodriguez (North Salem) 18-4, over Riley Allison (La Pine) 28-9, (Fall 1:06)
