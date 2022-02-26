Two teams and 10 Central Oregon wrestlers won state titles Saturday night among the 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A/1A state tournaments.

Culver won its 14th state title in its home gym by nearly doubling up second-place Illionois Valley 200-109.5.

Four Bulldogs — Noel Navarro (120), Kelin Abbas (145), Isaiah Toomey (160) and Wylie Johnson (285) — won their weight class.

La Pine, also wrestling in its home gym, won the 3A title for the third time in four years. The Hawks had three state title winners in two-time winner Dylan Mann (138) and a pair of freshmen in Landyn Philpott (120) and Devon Kerr (132).

At the 5A state meet held at Ridgeview High, Crook County had a second-place finish behind Crescent Valley, which has won three state team titles in a row. The Cowboys’ lone state champion was senior Tucker Bonner (120), who beat teammate Mitch Warren in the finals.

Redmond finished fourth at the 5A tournament and had two state champions in Junior Downing (145) and Dylan Lee (160).

The 6A meet will conclude Sunday evening and is being held at Sandy High School.

Class 5A

Team scores (top 5) — Crescent Valley 241, Crook County 210.5, Thurston 208.5, Redmond 152, Dallas 119.

Local placers

106

1st place match

Everest Sutton (Crescent Valley) 22-5, over Billy Jackson (Redmond) 31-3, (Fall 1:38)

3rd place match

Alberto Flores (Crook County) 28-10, over Ryder Lee (Redmond) 21-16, (MD 12-2)

113

1st place match

Elijah Bayne (Crater) 30-6, over Landon Lavey (Crook County) 32-8, (Dec 10-4)

5th place match

Mason Lacey (Crook County) 23-9, over Joseph Johnson (Dallas) 21-12, (Fall 4:57)

120

1st place match

Tucker Bonner (Crook County) 36-3, over Mitch Warren (Crook County) 25-9, (Dec 10-3)

126

5th place match

Lindson Turner (Ashland) 26-4, over Jose Terrazas (Redmond) 16-10, (Dec 9-5)

132

3rd place match

Isaac Jones (Dallas) 36-13, over Cash Wells (Crook County) 24-7, (Dec 4-1)

145

1st place match

Junior Downing (Redmond) 45-4, over Ethan Dunigan (Central) 31-4, (Dec 7-5)

3rd place match

Matthew Bolanos (Crater) 33-6, over Gavin Sandoval (Crook County) 31-13, (Fall 2:00)

152

1st place match

Hunter Harwood (Thurston) 38-3, over Daniel Jaramillo (Ridgeview) 36-10, (Fall 1:35)

5th place match

Joseph Downing (Redmond) 33-17, over Malakie Gibney (St. Helens) 25-8, (MD 14-6)

160

1st place match

Dylan Lee (Redmond) 41-8, over Austin Dalton (Crescent Valley) 20-6, (Dec 8-2)

170

1st place match

Daschle Lamer (Crescent Valley) 31-4, over Brayden Duke (Crook County) 32-6, (TF-1.5 4:24 (16-1))

195

1st place match

Hayden Walters (Crescent Valley) 33-3, over Ray Solis (Crook County) 27-5, (Fall 4:45)

220

3rd place match

Brash Henderson (Silverton) 36-2, over Joseph Martin (Ridgeview) 38-4, (Fall 1:16)

285

5th place match

Matthew Cobb (South Albany) 31-7, over Ashton Fields (Redmond) 24-15, (Fall 0:24)

Class 4A

Team scores (top 5) — La Grande 275.5, Sweet Home 250.5, Tillamook 187, Philomath 118, Baker 100.

Local placers

182

3rd place match

Reece White (Madras) 28-3, over Blake Perlichek (Cascade) 41-8, (Dec 5-1)

Class 3A

Team scores (top 5) — La Pine 119.5, Burns 166.5, Harrisburg 110.5, Nyssa 87, Willamina 80.5.

Local placers

106

3rd place match

Tyson Flack (La Pine) 36-8, over Hunter Hendricks (Rainier) 35-6, (Fall 0:57)

113

3rd place match

Kanoa Machin (La Pine) 7-2, over Bryan Madrigal (Riverside) 22-9, (Dec 13-8)

120

1st place match

Landyn Philpott (La Pine) 39-9, over Ethan Peasley (Burns) 16-6, (Dec 5-2)

132

1st place match

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Devon Kerr (La Pine) 38-6, over Nephi Heakin (Harrisburg) 34-14, (Fall 1:28)

138

1st place match

Dylan Mann (La Pine) 48-3, over Austin Johnson (Willamina/Falls City) 5-1, (Fall 1:57)

152

3rd place match

Kaden Lorimor (La Pine) 27-13, over Devin Martin (Harrisburg) 37-11, (Inj. 4:28)

160

1st place match

Michael Fox (Willamina/Falls City) 6-0, Sr. over Garrett Forbes (La Pine) 28-7, Jr. (Dec 4-1)

195

1st place match

Caj Simmons (South Umpqua) 24-0, Sr. over Dylan Hankey (La Pine) 32-8, Sr. (Dec 16-13)

220

3rd place match

Landen Roggenkamp (La Pine) 10-4, over Josh Smith (Warrenton) 30-7, (Fall 1:46)

Class 2A/1A

Team scores (top 5) — Culver 200, Illinois Valley 109.5, Vernonia 90, Toledo 78, Lakeview 71.

Local placers

106

3rd place match

Jonavin Keller (Oakridge) 30-7, over Cole Rahi (Culver) 26-18, (Fall 0:44)

113

1st place match

Micah Martinho (Illinois Valley) 28-1, over Debren Sanabria (Culver) 25-9, (Dec 9-5)

120

1st place match

Noel Navarro (Culver) 33-9, over Brandon DePue (Vernonia) 20-4, (Fall 3:20)

126

3rd place match

Trevor Wolf (Vernonia) 33-5, over Carlos Fernandez (Culver) 16-23, (Fall 1:17)

138

1st place match

Chase Butner (Pine Eagle) 29-1, over Reeden Arsenault (Culver) 29-17, (Dec 11-8)

145

1st place match

Kelin Abbas (Culver) 31-15, Jr. over Ryan Griffin (Illinois Valley) 23-4, So. (Dec 4-2)

160

1st place match

Isaiah Toomey (Culver) 41-8, over Joseph Lathrop (Elgin) 34-15, (Dec 7-4)

285

1st place match

Wylie Johnson (Culver) 42-4, over Rylan Cox (Grant Union/ Prairie City) 14-6, (Fall 2:55)

Girls

Team scores (top 5) — Forest Grove 99, Thurston 75, Hillsboro 69, Tillamook 65, St. Helens 57

Local placers

100

5th place match

Kendra Jamison (Sweet Home) 26-8, over Hailey Lakin (Redmond) 15-8, (Fall 1:58)

110

1st place match

Ariana Martinez (West Albany) 32-1, over Analise Smith (Bend) 18-1, (TF-1.5 5:56 (15-0))

115

3rd place match

Arianne Korish (Mountain View) 19-5, over Hayleigh Dukes (Klamath Union) 5-3, (Dec 10-5)

120

3rd place match

MaKenna Duran (Crook County) 14-3, over Destiny Cowans (Springfield) 18-4, (Fall 2:55)

125

5th place match

Julietta Leal (La Pine) 32-6, over Kaili Kirkhart (Oakridge) 10-4, (SV-1 9-7)

130

3rd place match

Kristal Zamora (Thurston) 16-3, over MacKenzie Shearon (Redmond) 28-3, (Fall 5:00)

135

1st place match

Kira Kerr (La Pine) 31-2, over Makaila Takahashi (Forest Grove) 30-1, (Dec 8-6)

140

5th place match

Megan Peterson (Hidden Valley) 18-4, over Jessie Mclver (Bend) 14-7, (Fall 1:47)

145

5th place match

Icela Sanchez Rodriguez (North Salem) 18-4, over Riley Allison (La Pine) 28-9, (Fall 1:06)

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.