EUGENE — He came in as the favorite, having thrown a 12-pound ball farther than any other Class 3A shot putter. And La Pine’s Stephen Machin did not disappoint on the grandest of track and field stages — Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.
With a heave of 50 feet, 6.25 inches, on Thursday, Machin picked up his first of what could be multiple state titles over the course of the 3A state championships, which run through Friday.
“It is one the best feelings you can have in track,” Machin said. “Throwing at Hayward, it's the best that it gets.”
Even though Machin admitted to tossing the shot put better this season than he did Thursday afternoon, the gap between him and the rest of the competitors was measured in feet, not inches. St. Mary’s Kyan Hiddle finished second with a throw of 46-4, and Westside Christan’s Benjamin Lammers was third (46-1), both setting personal records during the meet.
“The nerves kicked in, the rain was slick and I just wanted to get a good mark and just have fun the rest of the day,” Machin said. “I was just thinking that this was my last throw of my high school career, so I’m going to go after it.”
Now, Machin has his eyes on claiming another title Friday in the discus, another event in which he owns the best mark in 3A. At La Pine's district meet this past weekend, Machin launched the discus 163-4 to set a personal record and the top mark in 3A. The next closest is more than 30 feet behind him.
“I’m going to get after it,” Machin said. “Getting a big PR, that’s the goal.”
In the pole vault Thursday, dreams of a state title came up just short for La Pine’s Devon Kerr.
The freshman, who claimed a state championship in wrestling in the winter, was one of two vaulters battling for the 3A title. Both he and Harrisburg’s Terek Logan were the only two to have cleared 12-3, as no one else in the field cleared 11-0. Through their first two attempts at 12-6, neither Logan nor Kerr cleared the bar.
Then on his third attempt, Logan cleared the bar, and with his final attempt, Kerr could not match, giving him a second-place finish.
For Kerr, it was just an off day in which he did not jump with the pole, rather just relying on the pole to do all of the work.
“Every track meet I’ve had this year I’ve been way over 12-6,” Kerr said. “I was trying to get to 13 feet, that is what I was trying to do today. I was really hoping to be the one who came out here and deserved to win it, it was just a bad day. I know this experience will come again — I’ll be back next year.”
The Hawks had two other athletes, both distance runners, reach the eight-person podium on the first day of the state track meet.
In the 3,000-meter run, junior Ashley Jentzsch finished fourth with a time of 11 minutes, 33.72 seconds. For much of the race, Jentzsch was second behind eventual winner Megan Cover of Catlin Gabel, but was overtaken by Creswell’s Harmony Goodman and Oregon Espiscopal’s Morgan Matthews at the end.
In the very next race, La Pine’s Wyatt Montgomery ran the boys 3,000 in 9:07.80 to take sixth place, just missing out on a top-five finish behind Westside Christian’s David Dugan, who finishied in 9:07.65.
Culver had one athlete place in the 2A classification Thursday afternoon: Sophomore Renee Johnson set a personal best of 17.32 to finish fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.
The second and final day of the Class 3A/2A/1A state championships start at 4 p.m. Friday.
Also at Hayward, the Class 6A/5A/4A state championships start at 9 a.m. Friday and run through Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.