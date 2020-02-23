PREP SWIMMING
Outlaws' Bartlett is state 500 champion
Sisters High senior Lydia Bartlett won the girls 500-yard freestyle title Saturday night at the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state swimming championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Bartlett won the race in a classification-record time of 4 minutes, 58.58 seconds, and she also finished second in the 200 freestyle.
Madras took second place in the boys team standings. Sisters was sixth in the girls team scoring.
Results from the meet are in today's Scoreboard on page A8.
