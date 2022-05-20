high school tennis
STATE PREP TENNIS

Redmond, RV teams teach semis

A Redmond boys doubles team and a Ridgeview girls doubles team advanced to the semifinals at the Class 5A state tennis championships Friday at the Portland Tennis Center.

Redmond's Tanner Jones and Nico Afti defeated a Wilsonville doubles team 6-2, 6-3, Friday in the quarterfinals. They will take on The Dalles team of Paul Capek and Paul Kelly in the semifinals on Saturday.

In 5A girls tennis, Ridgeview's Rachel Lester and Sydney Cassaro defeated a Willamette doubles team 6-1, 6-4 in the state quarterfinals to advance to take on Zoe Hughes and Kara Paterson on Saturday in the semifinals.

In 5A boys singles quarterfinals, Redmond's Yoshi Saito injury faulted to Wilsonville's Ben Pinoli. Ridgeview's Austin Allen won a consolation quarterfinal match over Willamette's Jorien Flores, 8-0.

In 5A girls singles Friday, Redmond's Naya Lewis fell to Ashland's Veronica Miller, 6-2, 6-3. Crook County's Meredith Miller lost to Crescent Valley's Sophie Katz, 6-1, 6-0.

In 6A state boys singles consolation quarterfinals Friday at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton, Caldera's Aiden Cruz defeated South Eugene's Blake Chandler 8-5 to advance to the consolation semifinals on Saturday.

In 6A boys doubles, Summit had two teams advance Friday to the consolation semifinals. The Storm's Jake Seals and Owen Gurley defeated a doubles team from Sheldon to advance to the consolation semifinals on Saturday.

Summit's doubles team of Hudson Snyder and Zack Olander defeated a Roseburg team to also advance to the consolation semifinals.

In 6A girls singles, Bend High's Marin Montagne defeated Sariah Plaisted of Century 8-1 to advance to Saturday's consolation semifinals.

—Bulletin staff report

