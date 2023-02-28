Some 250 high school skiers from throughout Oregon will gather at Hoodoo Ski Area near Sisters Thursday and Friday for the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association alpine state championships.
First runs start at 10:30 a.m. each day and second runs begin at 1:45 p.m. Thursday includes girls giant slalom and boys slalom, and Friday includes girls slalom and boys giant slalom. State championships will be awarded to the fastest skiers in each race and to the top overall skiers.
Teams will also compete for state titles based on skier performance, and squads from across the state are expected to race. Central Oregon teams include Sisters, Summit, Bend High, Mountain View, Caldera, Redmond and Ridgeview.
The Sisters boys finished third overall at the OISRA state event last season, and Outlaw Bela Chladek won the boys slalom state title.
Most other Central Oregon alpine ski teams competed in a separate league last season, the Oregon School Ski Association (OSSA). Summit won the boys and girls combined team title at the OSSA finals last season at Mt. Bachelor, but the Storm are excited to compete this week against teams from throughout Oregon, including the Portland area and the Willamette Valley.
"They were fired up last fall when I made the announcement that our (Central Oregon) schools decided to join up with OISRA," said Summit alpine ski coach Kirby Kleinsmith of his skiers.
Summit, Bend, Mountain View and Caldera competed in the Central League this season, with Summit taking the league title. Summit's Preston Schock won the boys overall league title and the Storm's Matalyn Hornbeck claimed the girls overall league title.
Schock and Hornbeck are favorites to win state titles for Summit at Hoodoo this week, and Kleinsmith said he believes the Storm have a good shot to win both the boys and girls overall state team titles.
"We've always had a really strong girls team," Kleinsmith said. "And the boys side has been kind of back and forth. It's been a couple years since we had a really strong boys team. This year we're strong on both sides — really strong on both sides."
Kleinsmith added that Sisters and Bend High both have really solid skiers as well.
"They have a couple of really strong kids, but I have my favorites, and they're all on my team," Kleinsmith said.
Top skiers from the state championships at Hoodoo will qualify for the Western U.S. High School Championships, set for Mt. Hood Ski Bowl, March 10-11.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.