Sisters High School senior Bela Chladek looks to defend his 2022 slalom state championship on his home hill this week at Hoodoo Ski Area.

 Jack Turpen/Outlaw Media

Some 250 high school skiers from throughout Oregon will gather at Hoodoo Ski Area near Sisters Thursday and Friday for the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association alpine state championships.

First runs start at 10:30 a.m. each day and second runs begin at 1:45 p.m. Thursday includes girls giant slalom and boys slalom, and Friday includes girls slalom and boys giant slalom. State championships will be awarded to the fastest skiers in each race and to the top overall skiers.

