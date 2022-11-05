EUGENE — The legacy of the Summit girls cross-country team is not lost on Barrett Justema.

The senior, headed to Georgetown next year, added to that legacy on Saturday, finishing second in the Class 5A girls state championship race at Lane Community College to lead the Storm to their 14th consecutive state team title.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0318, mmorical@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.