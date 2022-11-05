EUGENE — The legacy of the Summit girls cross-country team is not lost on Barrett Justema.
The senior, headed to Georgetown next year, added to that legacy on Saturday, finishing second in the Class 5A girls state championship race at Lane Community College to lead the Storm to their 14th consecutive state team title.
"I love this team," Justema said. "Freshman year was legendary, we went to nationals. Ever since then I've understood the legacy and value of this team, and it just continues to be something special. Our bond and how hard we work really just pulls us through. It's been such an honor to run on this team all four years."
Summit won with 36 points, followed by Crater (70) and Crescent Valley (98) on a cold, cloudy, but mostly dry afternoon for the 5,000-meter races.
Emily Wisniewski of Crescent Valley won the race in 17 minutes, 58 seconds, and Justema was second in 18:09. Summit's Ella Thorsett, headed to the University of Oregon next year, finished fourth in 18:22, and the Storm's Camille Broadment, headed to Gonzaga, was seventh in 18:48. Claire McDonald of Summit finished 10th in 19:06.
Justema and Thorsett ran together for most of the race, trying to reel in the sophomore Wiesnewski.
"Me and Ella just tried to stay together for as much as we could and just kind of use that to work together," Justema said. "I just wanted to make sure I left everything out there. We've been training really hard for this race."
Summit coach Kari Strang said the team talked Friday night about how fortunate they all are to be part of the Summit cross-country legacy.
"We don't take that lightly," Strang said. "This is a journey that has been built by so many incredible coaches and athletes. We're really very, very proud of that."
Caldera's Sage Cramp finished 14th in 19:18, Summit's Skye Knox was 15th (19:20) and Payton MCarthy of the Storm finished 16th (19:26).
The Summit boys finished third as a team with 119 points. Crater won in dominating fashion with 30 points and five runners in the top 10, and Wilsonville was second with 93 points.
Crater's Tyrone Gorze won the race in a blistering 14:37, beating former Summit runner Matthew Maton's course record of 14:45 from 2014. Hayden Boaz led Summit in 12th place (16:05.2) and his teammate Noah Laughlin-Hall was 13th, also in 16:05.2.
"So proud of the boys," Strang said. "For years, the boys have been overshadowed by the girls. So this year their goal was to be on the podium. We knew Crater would be tough. We're jut incredibly proud of the work they've put in, how bad they wanted it, and how much they've come together as a team. It's really awesome to see that."
Caldera freshman Mason Morical finished 14th in 16:07, Mountain View's Kyle Swenson took 20th in 16:30 and Bend High's Blake Reid was 21st in 16:31.
In the Class 4A state championship races, the Crook County boys and girls each took third place.
La Grande won the 4A girls race with 62 points, followed by Philomath (84) and Crook County (139). Kyla Potratz of Phoenix won the race in 18:47. Natalia Crass finished 13th (20:32) to lead Crook County and her teammate Ruby Snider was 16th (20:44).
The Dalles won the 4A boys race with 57 points, followed by Philomath (60) and Crook County (142). Alexander Garcia-Silver of Marshfield won the boys race in 15:22 to become the first Marshfield runner since the legendary Steve Prefontaine to win two individual state titles for the Pirates.
Adam Radabaugh led Crook County in 15th place (17:35) and teammate Gavin Humphreys was 17th in 17:39.
"It just affirms the hard work they put in the whole time," Crook County coach Nate Ditton said of the boys' and girls' third-place trophies. "Just watching them succeed and meet their goals is firing us up."
Most of the Crook County runners stayed in a pack as a team.
"If they run in a pack, that favors a larger meet like this," Ditton said. "They saw each other's jerseys. We encouraged them to run in a pack because I figured they'd run faster that way. I knew (third place) was possible, and they nailed it. They did everything they needed to do. We knew we were in reach of the top three, but it was going to come down to the wire."
In the boys 3A race, La Pine's Wyatt Montgomery finished second in 16:00. He led most of the race, but Santiam Christian's Benjamin Bourne caught him with less than 1 kilometer to go to win in 15:57.
"I thought I could try and pace with him but I just went out too hard and kind of died at the end," Mongtomery said. "I wanted to take it out hard, but it didn't work out. I wanted to be on the podium, but I would have preferred first."
Hayden Roth of Sisters finished 11th in 17:00 and Cole Jervis, also of Sisters, was 14th in 17:17.
In the 3A/2A/1A girls state championship race, La Pine's Ashley Jentzsch finished seventh in 19:38, and Brooke Duey, of Sisters, was 19th in 20:22.
