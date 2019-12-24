Oregon State received some good news on Monday as Hamilcar Rashed Jr. announced on Twitter he will return to the Beavers for his redshirt senior season.

Rashed, an outside linebacker, led the country with 22.5 tackles for loss and was tied for second with 14 sacks this past season.

He was named to the Pac-12’s second team but was a first-team all-American by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated and was on the second team by the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Foundation, the Associated Press and CBS Sports.

“These past three years have been such a humbling experience,” Rashed wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been blessed to play big-time football, but I still have a lot to accomplish.

… After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to return to Oregon State for my senior season to capitalize on all opportunities, earn respect, grow as a player and leave OSU better than I found it.”

Rashed played in all 12 games with 11 starts. He finished with 62 total tackles, including the 22.5 for a loss of 131 yards, forced two fumbles and recovered one, to go with three pass breakups.

During a three-game stretch in which the Beavers went 3-1, Rashed had 12 tackles for a loss with eight of them sacks. He had four TFLs in a win at California and added three more in a win the next week at Arizona. He capped the impressive run with four more TFLs (two sacks) in a home win against Arizona State.

He played the last two games of the season — at Washington State and at Oregon — with a broken wrist that forced him to wear a big cast. He was limited to just two total tackles in those two games.

