EUGENE — In the wake of Oregon’s historic win at No. 5 Michigan on Saturday, Payton Pritchard and the Ducks garnered national awards Tuesday.

Oregon was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I national team of the week after the Ducks secured their third top-15 win away from home this season — the only team in the country with such a résumé — with Saturday’s 71-70 overtime upset of the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. The win marked the best regular-season nonconference victory for the Ducks, defeating a top-five nonconference team for the first time in program history.

It was also the program’s first road win over a top-five team since Oregon defeated No. 5 UCLA 65-45 on Feb. 21, 1976, in Pauley Pavilion. That win by the Ducks snapped UCLA’s 98-game home winning streak, the third-longest home winning streak in NCAA history.

Also Tuesday, Pritchard was named the Oscar Robertson national player of the week after leading Oregon to the victory at Michigan.

The senior from West Linn scored 15 of the Ducks’ final 17 points. Pritchard led all players with 23 points, including 19 in the second half. On Monday, Pritchard was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the first timein his career.

Pritchard went 6-of-8 from floor for 13 points in the second half and 3-of-4 for six points in overtime to will the Ducks to victory.

Pritchard is one of just three players in the nation averaging 19 points, four rebounds and five assists or more per game.

No. 8 Oregon hosts Montana on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.

— Bulletin wire reports