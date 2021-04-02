FOOTBALL
Police investigating Texas QB Watson — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women, is being investigated by police after a report was filed regarding the NFL player, officials said Friday. In a tweet Friday, the Houston Police Department said a complainant had filed a report with the agency about Watson. “As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process,” the law enforcement agency said. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless.”
GOLF
Tavatanakit hangs on to ANA Inspiration lead; Wie West misses cut — Patty Tavatanakit, of Thailand, fired a 3-under 69 to hold on to a one-shot lead over Shanshan Feng (69) at the ANA Inspiration LPGA major in Rancho Mirage, California, on Friday. In her second tournament since a 21-month hiatus for the birth of her daughter Makenna, American Michelle Wie West made seven bogeys and no birdies to find herself below the cutline yet again after a promising first-round 70.
Tringale grabs 2-shot lead at Texas Open — Cameron Tringale made a move for his first PGA Tour victory with a 3-under-par 69 Friday and a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Texas Open. Tringale was at 9-under 135 after a round that included five-straight birdies and leads Jordan Spieth and Englishman Matt Wallace. First-round leader Camilo Villegas shot a 76 to fall five shots back .
