GOLF
Wie West in the hunt early at LPGA’s ANA Inspiration — After failing to make the cut last week in her first tournament back from a 21-month break and the birth of her daughter, Makenna, Wie West made four birdies in a 2-under 70 at the ANA Inspiration LPGA major in Rancho Mirage, California, on Thursday. She finished the day tied for 16th, four shots behind first-round leader Patty Tavatanakit, of Thailand, who has a one-stroke lead after a bogey-free 6-under 66. … On the PGA Tour, Camilo Villegas chipped in twice to highlight a nine-birdie round that earned him an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead at the Texas Open on Thursday. Sung Kang is two shots back with Cameron Tringale after each had a 66 at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. Jordan Spieth, whose struggles the past three years appear to be subsiding after four top-10 finishes the past two months, is three back (67) with Seung-Yul Noh and Hideki Matsuyama. Phil Mickelson dropped to 15 shots back when he had a 10 on the 18th hole — he took two penalty shots and another three strokes trying to get away from a greenside stream — and ended with a 79.
