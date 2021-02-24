BASKETBALL
Blazers face challenging 2nd-half schedule — The Portland Trail Blazers appear to have a tougher road ahead in the second half of the season compared with what they’ve had to navigate during the first half. The NBA released the second-half schedule on Wednesday. The Blazers will play 10 back-to-backs, compared with seven in the first half. They also have two games each against upper-echelon West teams Utah , Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers . Portland has played each of those teams once during the first half and went 1-2 with two blowout losses. The second half is loaded with other games against West teams that will be jockeying for playoff position. Early in the second half, the Blazers host two-game series against Dallas and New Orleans. Portland also has two games against San Antonio (16-11) and Denver (17-14) later in the second half. The Blazers went 0-2 against both of those teams in the first half but played both without injured starters C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. As for Eastern Conference foes, the Blazers, who took on Milwaukee (19-13) once and Philadelphia (21-11) twice during the first half, will go up against the Bucks again in the second half and take on Brooklyn (21-12) twice.
HOCKEY
Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks begin season in March — The Portland Winterhawks will be back on the ice next month, set to open a shortened 2021 season March 18 against the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick, Washington. The Western Hockey League on Wednesday announced the complete U.S. Division schedule of games for a coronavirus pandemic-delayed slate that will run from March to May. Portland and the other four teams in the U.S. Division will each play a 24-game schedule, all against opponents within the division. The Winterhawks are expected to practice at the Winterhawks Skating Center in Beaverton but play their home games at ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington, because of health restrictions in Oregon. The WHL said players and staff would undergo COVID-19 antigen tests weekly and additional COVID-19-related protocols are in place for players, coaches, billets, staff, and game officials. Fans will not be allowed at WHL facilities, but they can watch games via live streams on the new WHL Live on CHL TV.
