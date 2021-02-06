FOOTBALL
UO inside LBs coach passes up head coaching gig to remain with Ducks — Oregon inside linebackers coach Ken Wilson is staying with the Ducks, passing on an opportunity to be head coach at Montana State. Wilson emerged as a candidate at the FCS program on Friday but a source confirmed he is staying at UO. Fox’s Bruce Feldman first reported Wilson was remaining at Oregon, where he’s coached inside linebackers the past two seasons and is in the final year of his contract . Wilson worked with new Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter previously while at Nevada .
WINTER SPORTS
Americans win women’s bobsled championship — Kaillie Humphries made history Saturday. Humphries is the world women’s bobsled champion for a record fourth time, teaming with Lolo Jones to win the title on a snowy day in Altenberg, Germany. Humphries and Jones finished their four runs over two days in 3 minutes, 48.26 seconds. Germany finished second, third and fourth. Jones is now a world champion in two different sports . She’s a two-time indoor women’s hurdles champion.
Austrian men finish 1-2 at last World Cup skiing race before championships — Vincent Kriechmayr extended his lead in the season’s super-G standings on Saturday by winning the last World Cup race before the world championships. Kriechmayr edged Matthias Mayer by 0.17 seconds for an Austrian 1-2 finish in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany. Swiss skier Marco Odermatt was 0.49 behind in third.
GOLF
Spieth joins Schauffele atop Phoenix Open leaderboard — Jordan Spieth shot a 10-under 61 on Saturday for a share of the lead in the Phoenix Open. Spieth was tied with Xander Schauffele (65) at 18-under 196. Scottie Scheffler and Kyoung-Hoon Lee each shot 66 to get to 15 under. Justin Thomas had a 64 to join Louis Oosthuizen (63) at 14 under.
