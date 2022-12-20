WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
BASKETBALL
NBA G League, Showcase Cup Tournament:
College Park Skyhawks vs South Bay Lakers. noon NBATV
NBA G League, Showcase Cup Tournament:
Capital City Go-Go vs Santa Cruz Warriors. 2 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, UC Davis at UCLA. 2 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Oakland at Michigan St. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, St. John’s at Villanova. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Michigan vs North Carolina. 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Texas-Arlington at California. 4 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Florida A&M at Kentucky. 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Clemson at Georgia Tech. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Golden State at Brooklyn. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
NBA, Portland at Oklahoma City. 5 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
Men’s College, Maine at Ohio St. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Louisville at DePaul. 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, New Orleans at Purdue. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Auburn at Washington. 6 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, UNC-Asheville at Arkansas. 6 p.m. SEC
Women’s College, Florida vs Oklahoma. 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Arizona St. at San Francisco. 7 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Denver at Oregon St. 7 p.m. PAC12OR
NBA, Charlotte at L.A. Clippers. 7:30 p.m. NBATV
NBA G League, Showcase Cup Tournament:
Raptors 905 vs Mexico City Capitanes. 8 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Colorado St. vs USC. 8 p.m. PAC12
FOOTBALL
College, New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs S. Alabama. 6 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, New Jersey at Florida. 4 p.m. TNT
NHL, Edmonton at Dallas. 6:30 p.m. TNT
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
BASKETBALL
NBA G League, Showcase Cup Tournament:
G League Ignite vs Greensboro Swarm. 10 a.m. ESPN2
NBA G League, Showcase Cup Tournament:
Texas Legends vs Long Island Nets. 11:30 a.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs SMU. noon ESPNU
NBA G League, Showcase Cup Tournament. 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs Utah St. 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Saint Peter’s at Maryland. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Harvard at Kansas. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Western Kentucky at South Carolina. 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Chicago St. at Minnesota. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Morgan St. at Arizona. 5 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Butler at Creighton. 5 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Quinnipiac at Penn St. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Diamond Head Classic:
George Washington vs Washington St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Illinois vs Missouri. 6 p.m. SEC
NBA, Washington at Utah. 6 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Loyola-Chicago vs Stanford. 7 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Diamond Head Classic: Pepperdine vs Hawaii. 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs Air Force. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets. 5:15 p.m. PRIME VIDEO
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at Vancouver. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
