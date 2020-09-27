on the air

Sports on television

MONDAY

FOOTBALL Time TV

NFL, Kansas City at Baltimore 5 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay vs. Dallas 5 p.m. NBC

TENNIS

French Open 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

French Open 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

BASEBALL

Korea, SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs, Chicago White Sox at Oakland noon ESPN

MLB playoffs, Tororonto at Tampa Bay 2 p.m. TBS

MLB playoffs, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland 4 p.m. TBS

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

TENNIS

French Open 2 a.m. (Wed) Tennis

French Open 3 a.m. (Wed) Tennis

