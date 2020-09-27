MONDAY
FOOTBALL Time TV
NFL, Kansas City at Baltimore 5 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay vs. Dallas 5 p.m. NBC
TENNIS
French Open 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
BASEBALL
Korea, SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, Chicago White Sox at Oakland noon ESPN
MLB playoffs, Tororonto at Tampa Bay 2 p.m. TBS
MLB playoffs, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland 4 p.m. TBS
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
TENNIS
French Open 2 a.m. (Wed) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Wed) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.