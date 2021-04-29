FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Tenerife Open 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 6:30 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNU
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Colorado Spring Showcase 8 a.m. Pac-12
AFL Premiership, Adelaide Crows vs. G W S Giants 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
Kentucky Derby Oaks 9 a.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
College, Florida A&M at Norfolk St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, Kansas City at Minnesota 5 p.m. FS1
College, Oregon St. at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
LACROSSE
Women’s college, Big Ten semifinal, Northwestern vs. Rutgers 2 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Big Ten semifinal, TBD vs. Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten
PICKLEBALL
U.S. Open Championships, Mixed Doubles 4 p.m. CBSSN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Portland at Brooklyn 5 p.m. NBCSNW
SOFTBALL
College, Oregon at Arizona St. 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
SOCCER
USL, San Diego Loyal at Phoenix Rising 7 p.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
SATURDAY
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Tenerife Open 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valspar Championship noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf
LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 6:30 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix qualifying 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
ARCA, Kansas 10:30 a.m. FS1
IndyCar, Texas qualifying 1 p.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Truck Series, Kansas 4:30 p.m. FS1
IndyCar, Texas 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Fulham 9:30 a.m. NBC
German Cup, Borussia Dortmund vs. Holstein Kiel 11:20 a.m. ESPNEWS
NWSL Challenge Cup, Orlando at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Mazatlán 7 p.m. FS1
Italian Serie A, Lazio vs. Genoa 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
BASEBALL
College, Auburn at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
College, TCU at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
MLB, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. FS1
College, South Carolina at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC
College, Oregon St. at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
FOOTBALL
College, Minnesota Maroon and Gold Game 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Nebraska Red-White Spring Game 11 a.m. Big Ten
College, SWAC Championship, Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M noon ESPN2
College, Washington Spring Game noon Pac-12
College, Oregon Spring Game 2 p.m. Pac-12
AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Melbourne 8 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle 11:30 p.m. FS2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
Kentucky Derby (pre-race coverage) 11:30 a.m. NBC
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Syracuse at Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Big Ten, Michigan at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Big Ten, Johns Hopkins at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
SOFTBALL
College, Alabama at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN2
College, Mississippi St. at South Carolina noon SEC
College, Cal St. Fullerton at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo 2 p.m. ESPNU
College, Florida at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
College, Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon at Arizona St. (DH) 4 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Oregon at Arizona St. (DH) 6:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
BASKETBALL
NBA, Golden State at Houston 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Denver at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available.
