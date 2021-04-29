on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Tenerife Open 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 6:30 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNU

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College, Colorado Spring Showcase 8 a.m. Pac-12

AFL Premiership, Adelaide Crows vs. G W S Giants 9 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

Kentucky Derby Oaks 9 a.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

College, Florida A&M at Norfolk St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

MLB, Kansas City at Minnesota 5 p.m. FS1

College, Oregon St. at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Big Ten semifinal, Northwestern vs. Rutgers 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Big Ten semifinal, TBD vs. Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten

PICKLEBALL

U.S. Open Championships, Mixed Doubles 4 p.m. CBSSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Portland at Brooklyn 5 p.m. NBCSNW

SOFTBALL

College, Oregon at Arizona St. 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

SOCCER

USL, San Diego Loyal at Phoenix Rising 7 p.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

SATURDAY

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Tenerife Open 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valspar Championship noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational noon Golf

LPGA Tour, HSBC World Championship 6:30 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Portugal Grand Prix qualifying 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

ARCA, Kansas 10:30 a.m. FS1

IndyCar, Texas qualifying 1 p.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Truck Series, Kansas 4:30 p.m. FS1

IndyCar, Texas 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Fulham 9:30 a.m. NBC

German Cup, Borussia Dortmund vs. Holstein Kiel 11:20 a.m. ESPNEWS

NWSL Challenge Cup, Orlando at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Mazatlán 7 p.m. FS1

Italian Serie A, Lazio vs. Genoa 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

BASEBALL

College, Auburn at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

College, TCU at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

MLB, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. FS1

College, South Carolina at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC

College, Oregon St. at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

FOOTBALL

College, Minnesota Maroon and Gold Game 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Nebraska Red-White Spring Game 11 a.m. Big Ten

College, SWAC Championship, Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M noon ESPN2

College, Washington Spring Game noon Pac-12

College, Oregon Spring Game 2 p.m. Pac-12

AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Melbourne 8 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle 11:30 p.m. FS2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

Kentucky Derby (pre-race coverage) 11:30 a.m. NBC

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Syracuse at Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Big Ten, Michigan at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Big Ten, Johns Hopkins at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

SOFTBALL

College, Alabama at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN2

College, Mississippi St. at South Carolina noon SEC

College, Cal St. Fullerton at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo 2 p.m. ESPNU

College, Florida at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

College, Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. ESPNU

College, Oregon at Arizona St. (DH) 4 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Oregon at Arizona St. (DH) 6:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

BASKETBALL

NBA, Golden State at Houston 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Denver at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.