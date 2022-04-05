on the air

WEDNESDAY

TENNIS Time TV

WTA, Charleston Open 7 a.m. Tennis

WTA, Charleston Open 4 p.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay 9:30 a.m. MLB

College, Kansas at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC

GOLF

The Masters, Par 3 Contest noon ESPN

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League, Chelsea vs. Real Madrid noon CBS

CONCACAF Champions League, Seattle Sounders vs. New York City FC 7 p.m. FS1

SOFTBALL

College, Michigan St. at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Kentucky at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPNU

BASKETBALL

NBA, Brooklyn at New York 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay at Washington 4:30 p.m. TNT

NHL, Seattle at St. Louis 5 p.m. Root/Root+

NHL, Calgary at Anaheim 7 p.m. TNT

WATER POLO

Women’s college, Santa Clara at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Everett Invitational 8 p.m. CBSSN

THURSDAY

TENNIS

WTA, Charleston Open 8 a.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Minnesota 1 p.m. Root/Root+

College, Arkansas at Florida 3 p.m. SEC

MLB, Cincinnati at Atlanta 5 p.m. ESPN2

College, Kentucky at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

The Masters noon ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Martinsville (VA) qualifying noon FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (VA) qualifying 2:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Martinsville (VA) 5 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Australia Grand Prix practice 7:55 p.m. ESPNEWS

Formula 1, Australia Grand Prix practice 10:55 p.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

Boys high school, Sidwell Friends (DC) at Calvary Christian (FL) 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Norcross (GA) at Auburn (WA) 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Boston at Milwaukee 4:30 p.m. TNT

NBA G League playoffs 5 p.m. ESPNEWS

NBA, Portland at New Orleans 5 p.m. Root+

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Golden State 7 p.m. TNT

HOCKEY

Men’s Frozen Four, Denver vs. Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s Frozen Four, Minnesota vs. Minnesota St. 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

NHL, Seattle at Chicago 5:30 p.m. Root

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Penn St. at Maryland 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Rutgers at Northwestern 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

Listings are the most accurate available.

