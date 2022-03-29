on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

MLB preseason, Atlanta vs. Boston 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLB

College, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 10 a.m. Tennis

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 4 p.m. Tennis

BASKETBALL

NBA, Miami at Boston 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, New Orleans at Portland 7 p.m. Root/Root+

NBA, Phoenix at Golden State 7 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Rangers at Detroit 4:30 p.m. TNT

NHL, Vegas at Seattle 7 p.m. TNT

SOCCER

World Cup 2022 qualifying, Costa Rica vs. U.S. 6 p.m. CBSSN

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Boys high school, Nationals quarterfinal: Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Link Academy (MO) 9 a.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Nationals quarterfinal: AZ Compass (AZ) vs. Montverde (FL) 11 a.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Nationals quarterfinal: La Lumiere (IN) vs. IMG Academy (FL) 1 p.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Nationals quarterfinal: Prolific Prep (CA) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS) 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s NIT final, Xavier vs. TBD 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Milwaukee at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Slam Dunk/3-Point Championships 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Utah 7 p.m. TNT

GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Chevron Championship 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Texas Open 1 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas 1 p.m. MLB

College, Florida at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN2

MLB preseason, Cleveland at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root/Root+

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 10 a.m. Tennis

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Michigan at Rutgers 4 p.m. Big Ten

Listings are the most accurate available.

