SATURDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
Saudi Cup, Undercard 5:30 a.m. FS1
Saudi Cup 2021 9 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Burnley vs. West Brom 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Everton 9:30 a.m. NBC
Italian Serie A, Parma vs. Udinese 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPNN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Illinois at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, UCF at Tulane 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Georgia Tech at Miami 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, La Salle at Saint Joseph’s 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Kentucky at Tennessee 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Connecticut at Villanova 10 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Boston University at Colgate 10 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Alabama 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Creighton at DePaul 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Kansas 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Missouri at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, NC State at Wake Forest 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, George Mason at VCU 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, West Virginia at Texas noon ABC
Men’s college, BYU at Loyola Marymount noon CBSSN
Men’s college, Illinois at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. FOX
Men’s college, Georgia at Florida 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Auburn at LSU 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Stanford at Washington St. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Pacific at Portland 1 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Duquesne at Richmond 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Gonzaga at San Diego 2 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Purdue at Nebraska 2:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Georgetown 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Arizona at USC 3 p.m. FOX
Men’s college, Louisville at North Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Oklahoma at Iowa St. 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, San Diego St. at Fresno St. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, DePaul at St. John’s 4:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Virginia at Duke 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, San Diego at Gonzaga 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. 5 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Miami at L.A. Lakers 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Utah at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Arizona St. at UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, California at Washington 7 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Washington at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS
HOCKEY
NHL, Vegas vs. Colorado noon NBC
NHL, Florida at Detroit 2 p.m. NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 2 p.m. FS1
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, Rutgers at Minnesota 3 p.m. ESPNU
BOXING
Adrien Broner vs. Jovanie Santiago 6 p.m. Sho
SAILING
The PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series finals 7 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
Australian Open, men’s doubles championship 8 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open, men’s final 12:30 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
WORLD CUP ALPINE SKIING
World Championships, men’s slalom 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Rhode Island at George Washington 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Purdue at Michigan St. 8:30 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, North Carolina at NC State 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Syracuse at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Tennessee at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Houston 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Georgia Tech at Boston College 11 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Florida at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Maryland at Rutgers noon Big Ten
Women’s college, Kentucky at South Carolina noon ESPN
Women’s college, Oregon at USC noon Pac-12
NBA, Boston at New Orleans 12:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Davidson at St. Bonaventure 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, UNLV at San Jose St. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Penn St. at Iowa 2 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Arkansas at LSU 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Butler at Xavier 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers 5 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia vs. Boston 11 a.m. NBC
NHL, New Jersey at Washington 4 p.m. NBCSN
WRESTLING
College, Nebraska at Illinois 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 3 p.m. ESPNU
College, Iowa at Wisconsin 6 p.m. Big Ten
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona road course noon FOX
SOCCER
Women’s, SheBelieves Cup, United States vs. Brazil noon FS1
Women’s, SheBelieves Cup, Argentina vs. Canada 3 p.m. FS2
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, California at Oregon St. 2 p.m. Pac-12
TRACK AND FIELD
American Track League 2 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
