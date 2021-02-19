on the air

SATURDAY

HORSE RACING Time TV

Saudi Cup, Undercard 5:30 a.m. FS1

Saudi Cup 2021 9 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Burnley vs. West Brom 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Everton 9:30 a.m. NBC

Italian Serie A, Parma vs. Udinese 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPNN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Illinois at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, UCF at Tulane 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Georgia Tech at Miami 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, La Salle at Saint Joseph’s 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Kentucky at Tennessee 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Connecticut at Villanova 10 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Boston University at Colgate 10 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Alabama 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Creighton at DePaul 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Kansas 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Missouri at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, NC State at Wake Forest 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, George Mason at VCU 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, West Virginia at Texas noon ABC

Men’s college, BYU at Loyola Marymount noon CBSSN

Men’s college, Illinois at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. FOX

Men’s college, Georgia at Florida 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Auburn at LSU 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Stanford at Washington St. 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Pacific at Portland 1 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Duquesne at Richmond 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Gonzaga at San Diego 2 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Purdue at Nebraska 2:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Georgetown 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Arizona at USC 3 p.m. FOX

Men’s college, Louisville at North Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Oklahoma at Iowa St. 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, San Diego St. at Fresno St. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, DePaul at St. John’s 4:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Virginia at Duke 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, San Diego at Gonzaga 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Colorado at Oregon St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Miami at L.A. Lakers 5:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Utah at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Arizona St. at UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, California at Washington 7 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Washington at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS

HOCKEY

NHL, Vegas vs. Colorado noon NBC

NHL, Florida at Detroit 2 p.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 2 p.m. FS1

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Rutgers at Minnesota 3 p.m. ESPNU

BOXING

Adrien Broner vs. Jovanie Santiago 6 p.m. Sho

SAILING

The PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series finals 7 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

Australian Open, men’s doubles championship 8 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open, men’s final 12:30 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

WORLD CUP ALPINE SKIING

World Championships, men’s slalom 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Rhode Island at George Washington 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Purdue at Michigan St. 8:30 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, North Carolina at NC State 9 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Syracuse at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Tennessee at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Houston 10 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Georgia Tech at Boston College 11 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Florida at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Maryland at Rutgers noon Big Ten

Women’s college, Kentucky at South Carolina noon ESPN

Women’s college, Oregon at USC noon Pac-12

NBA, Boston at New Orleans 12:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Davidson at St. Bonaventure 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, UNLV at San Jose St. 1 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Oregon St. at UCLA 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Penn St. at Iowa 2 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Arkansas at LSU 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Butler at Xavier 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers 5 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational noon CBS

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia vs. Boston 11 a.m. NBC

NHL, New Jersey at Washington 4 p.m. NBCSN

WRESTLING

College, Nebraska at Illinois 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 3 p.m. ESPNU

College, Iowa at Wisconsin 6 p.m. Big Ten

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona road course noon FOX

SOCCER

Women’s, SheBelieves Cup, United States vs. Brazil noon FS1

Women’s, SheBelieves Cup, Argentina vs. Canada 3 p.m. FS2

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, California at Oregon St. 2 p.m. Pac-12

TRACK AND FIELD

American Track League 2 p.m. ESPN

