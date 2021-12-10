on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Italian Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Salernitana 6 a.m. CBSSN

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 7 a.m. USA

FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinal, Egypt vs. Jordan 7 a.m. FS1

Premier League, Norwich City vs. Manchester Utd. 9:30 a.m. NBC

FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinal, Morocco vs. Algeria 11 a.m. FS2

MLS Cup, New York City FC at Portland noon ABC

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Nebraska at Auburn 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Syracuse at Georgetown 9 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Ohio St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Louisiana at Louisiana Tech 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, BYU at Creighton 9 a.m. FS1

Women’s college, UCLA vs. Connecticut 10 a.m. ABC

Men’s college, Arkansas at Oklahoma 10:30 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Penn St. at Michigan St. 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Colorado St. 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Central Conn. St. at Providence 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, UCLA at Marquette 11:30 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, South Dakota St. at Washington St. noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Missouri at Kansas 12:15 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, St. Bonaventure vs. Connecticut 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Eastern Illinois at Butler 1 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Arizona at Illinois 2 p.m. FOX

Men’s college, Manhattan at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Boston College at Saint Louis 2 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Kentucky at Notre Dame 2:15 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, LSU at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, TCU at Texas A&M 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Minnesota at Michigan 3:30 p.m. FS1

NBA, Golden State at Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Xavier 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Santa Clara at California 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Houston at Alabama 7 p.m. ESPN2

Boys high school, Link Academy at Southern California Academy 9 p.m. ESPNU

FOOTBALL

FCS quarterfinal, E. Tenn. St. at North Dakota St. 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Army at Navy noon CBS

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

GOLF

PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, QBE Shootout noon NBC

SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

FIS Freestyle Skiing, World Cup: Halfpipe 11 a.m. NBCSN

U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain 2 p.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

HOCKEY

Women’s college, Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

NHL, Columbus at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

LACROSSE

NLL, San Diego at Colorado 5:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

BOXING

Lomachenko vs. Commey (main card) 6 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

ATP Challengers, Florianópolis, Maia; WTA, Angers 3 a.m. (Sun) Tennis

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 4:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

SUNDAY Highlights

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Florida St. at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Purdue at NC State 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Villanova at Baylor noon ABC

Women’s college, Maryland at South Carolina noon ESPN

Men’s college, Long Beach St. at USC 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Oregon at Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Minnesota at Portland 6 p.m. Root/Root+

GOLF

PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 11 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

NFL, Las Vegas at Kansas City 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at Houston 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, San Francisco at Cincinnati 1:25 p.m. CBS

CFL Grey Cup, Winnipeg vs. Hamilton 3 p.m. ESPN2

NFL, Chicago at Green Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.