SATURDAY
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Salernitana 6 a.m. CBSSN
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 7 a.m. USA
FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinal, Egypt vs. Jordan 7 a.m. FS1
Premier League, Norwich City vs. Manchester Utd. 9:30 a.m. NBC
FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinal, Morocco vs. Algeria 11 a.m. FS2
MLS Cup, New York City FC at Portland noon ABC
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Nebraska at Auburn 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Syracuse at Georgetown 9 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Ohio St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Louisiana at Louisiana Tech 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, BYU at Creighton 9 a.m. FS1
Women’s college, UCLA vs. Connecticut 10 a.m. ABC
Men’s college, Arkansas at Oklahoma 10:30 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Penn St. at Michigan St. 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Colorado St. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Central Conn. St. at Providence 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, UCLA at Marquette 11:30 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, South Dakota St. at Washington St. noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Missouri at Kansas 12:15 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, St. Bonaventure vs. Connecticut 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Eastern Illinois at Butler 1 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Arizona at Illinois 2 p.m. FOX
Men’s college, Manhattan at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Boston College at Saint Louis 2 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Kentucky at Notre Dame 2:15 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, LSU at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, TCU at Texas A&M 3:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Minnesota at Michigan 3:30 p.m. FS1
NBA, Golden State at Philadelphia 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Xavier 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Santa Clara at California 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Houston at Alabama 7 p.m. ESPN2
Boys high school, Link Academy at Southern California Academy 9 p.m. ESPNU
FOOTBALL
FCS quarterfinal, E. Tenn. St. at North Dakota St. 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Army at Navy noon CBS
GOLF
PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, QBE Shootout noon NBC
SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
FIS Freestyle Skiing, World Cup: Halfpipe 11 a.m. NBCSN
U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain 2 p.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
HOCKEY
Women’s college, Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. 5 p.m. Big Ten
NHL, Columbus at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
LACROSSE
NLL, San Diego at Colorado 5:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
BOXING
Lomachenko vs. Commey (main card) 6 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
ATP Challengers, Florianópolis, Maia; WTA, Angers 3 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 4:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
SUNDAY Highlights
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Florida St. at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Purdue at NC State 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Villanova at Baylor noon ABC
Women’s college, Maryland at South Carolina noon ESPN
Men’s college, Long Beach St. at USC 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Oregon at Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Minnesota at Portland 6 p.m. Root/Root+
GOLF
PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 11 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL, Las Vegas at Kansas City 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at Houston 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, San Francisco at Cincinnati 1:25 p.m. CBS
CFL Grey Cup, Winnipeg vs. Hamilton 3 p.m. ESPN2
NFL, Chicago at Green Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC
Listings are the most accurate available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.