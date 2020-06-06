SUNDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio The 2020 (Re)Open, Day 3 round robin 4:30 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
Germany, FC Union Berlin vs. Schalke 04 6:30 a.m. FS1
Germany, FC Augsburg vs. Cologne 8:50 a.m. FS1
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Team Challenge 9:30 a.m. CBS
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Atlanta noon Fox
MONDAY
BASEBALL
Korea, Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN
