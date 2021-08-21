Sorry, an error occurred.
Sports on television
SUNDAY
BASEBALL Time TV
Little League World Series: Torrance (Calif.) vs. Hamilton (Ohio) 6 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series: Honolulu vs. Hastings (Neb.) 8 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series: Taylor (Mich.) vs. Abiline (Texas) 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. TBS
Little League World Series: Lake Oswego (Ore.) vs. Sioux Falls (SD) 11 a.m. ABC
MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root
MLB, L.A. Angels at Cleveland 4 p.m. ESPN
Perfect Game All-American Classic 5 p.m. MLB
SOCCER
Premier League, Wolves vs. Tottenham 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Italian Serie A, Udinese vs. Juventus 9:30 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Purdue at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC
NWSL, Orlando at Washington 1 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Nebraska at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Boise St. at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Santa Clara at California 4 p.m. Pac-12
GOLF
Women’s British Open 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 11 a.m. CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Boeing Classic 2 p.m. Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 4 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati, finals 9 a.m. Tennis
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, N.Y. Giants at Cleveland 10 a.m. NFL
NFL preseason, San Francisco at L.A. Chargers 4:30 p.m. NBC, NFL
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 1 p.m. FS1
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller 11 a.m. FS1
Athletes Unlimited, Team Waters vs. Team Cummings 3 p.m. CBSSN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Seattle at Washington noon ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals noon FOX
NASCAR Cup Series, Michigan noon NBCSN
MONDAY
BASEBALL
Little League World Series 10 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series noon ESPN
Little League World Series 2 p.m. ESPN2
Little League World Series 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Oakland 6:30 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Leicester City noon NBCSN
NFL preseason, Jacksonville at New Orleans 5 p.m. ESPN
OLYMPICS
Tokyo Paralympics, Opening Ceremony 4 a.m. (Tue) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
