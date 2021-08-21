on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

Little League World Series: Torrance (Calif.) vs. Hamilton (Ohio) 6 a.m. ESPN

Little League World Series: Honolulu vs. Hastings (Neb.) 8 a.m. ESPN

Little League World Series: Taylor (Mich.) vs. Abiline (Texas) 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. TBS

Little League World Series: Lake Oswego (Ore.) vs. Sioux Falls (SD) 11 a.m. ABC

MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root

MLB, L.A. Angels at Cleveland 4 p.m. ESPN

Perfect Game All-American Classic 5 p.m. MLB

SOCCER

Premier League, Wolves vs. Tottenham 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

Italian Serie A, Udinese vs. Juventus 9:30 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Purdue at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC

NWSL, Orlando at Washington 1 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Nebraska at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Boise St. at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Santa Clara at California 4 p.m. Pac-12

GOLF

Women’s British Open 9 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 11 a.m. CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Boeing Classic 2 p.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 4 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Cincinnati, finals 9 a.m. Tennis

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, N.Y. Giants at Cleveland 10 a.m. NFL

NFL preseason, San Francisco at L.A. Chargers 4:30 p.m. NBC, NFL

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

Saratoga Live 1 p.m. FS1

LACROSSE

Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller 11 a.m. FS1

Athletes Unlimited, Team Waters vs. Team Cummings 3 p.m. CBSSN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Seattle at Washington noon ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals noon FOX

NASCAR Cup Series, Michigan noon NBCSN

MONDAY

BASEBALL

Little League World Series 10 a.m. ESPN

Little League World Series noon ESPN

Little League World Series 2 p.m. ESPN2

Little League World Series 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Oakland 6:30 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB

SOCCER

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Leicester City noon NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, Jacksonville at New Orleans 5 p.m. ESPN

OLYMPICS

Tokyo Paralympics, Opening Ceremony 4 a.m. (Tue) NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

