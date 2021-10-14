on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 2nd round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, 1st round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Summit, 2nd round 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 3rd round 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Koln 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, UCLA at Oregon St. 4 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, California at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12

TENNIS

ATP, BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals 11 a.m. Tennis

WTA, BNP Paribas Open semifinals 6 p.m. Tennis

BASKETBALL

NBA preseason, Boston at Miami 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Finals, Game 3, Phoenix at Chicago 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA preseason, Portland at Golden State 7 p.m. Root

FOOTBALL

College, Clemson at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Marshall at North Texas 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Montana St. at Weber St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

College, California at Oregon 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College, San Diego St. at San Jose St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs, ALCS Game 1: Boston at Houston 5 p.m. FOX

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester Utd 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Wolves 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Brentford vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

College, UCF at Cincinnati 9 a.m. ABC

College, Michigan St. at Indiana 9 a.m. FS1

College, Oklahoma St. at Texas 9 a.m. FOX

College, Auburn at Arkansas 9 a.m. CBS

College, Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Texas A&M at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC

College, Nebraska at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Rutgers at Northwestern 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Yale at Connecticut 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Tulsa at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Idaho at Eastern Washington 11:30 a.m. Root

College, Purdue at Iowa 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Kentucky at Georgia 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Toledo at Central Michigan 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, BYU at Baylor 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Kent St. at Western Michigan 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Arizona at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, Fresno St. at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. FS2

College, Vanderbilt at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC

College, Utah St. at UNLV 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Alabama at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN

College, TCU at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Iowa St. at Kansas St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Stanford at Washington St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Ole Miss at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Army at Wisconsin 5 p.m. Big Ten

College, UCLA at Washington 5:30 p.m. FOX

College, Air Force at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1

College, Arizona St. at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN

College, Hawaii at Nevada 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, 2nd round 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Summit, 3rd round 2 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fort Worth (Texas) noon NBC

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs, ALCS Game 2: Boston at Houston 1:30 p.m. FOX or FS1

MLB playoffs, NLCS Game 1: Atlanta vs. TBD 5 p.m. TBS

HOCKEY

NHL, Seattle at Columbus 4 p.m. Root

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.