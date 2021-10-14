FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 2nd round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, 1st round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Summit, 2nd round 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 3rd round 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Koln 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, UCLA at Oregon St. 4 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, California at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12
TENNIS
ATP, BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals 11 a.m. Tennis
WTA, BNP Paribas Open semifinals 6 p.m. Tennis
BASKETBALL
NBA preseason, Boston at Miami 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA Finals, Game 3, Phoenix at Chicago 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA preseason, Portland at Golden State 7 p.m. Root
FOOTBALL
College, Clemson at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Marshall at North Texas 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Montana St. at Weber St. 7 p.m. ESPNU
College, California at Oregon 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College, San Diego St. at San Jose St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, ALCS Game 1: Boston at Houston 5 p.m. FOX
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester Utd 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Wolves 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Brentford vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
College, UCF at Cincinnati 9 a.m. ABC
College, Michigan St. at Indiana 9 a.m. FS1
College, Oklahoma St. at Texas 9 a.m. FOX
College, Auburn at Arkansas 9 a.m. CBS
College, Florida at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Texas A&M at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
College, Nebraska at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Rutgers at Northwestern 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Yale at Connecticut 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Tulsa at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Idaho at Eastern Washington 11:30 a.m. Root
College, Purdue at Iowa 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Kentucky at Georgia 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Toledo at Central Michigan 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, BYU at Baylor 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Kent St. at Western Michigan 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Arizona at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Fresno St. at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. FS2
College, Vanderbilt at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC
College, Utah St. at UNLV 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Alabama at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN
College, TCU at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Iowa St. at Kansas St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Stanford at Washington St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Ole Miss at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Army at Wisconsin 5 p.m. Big Ten
College, UCLA at Washington 5:30 p.m. FOX
College, Air Force at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1
College, Arizona St. at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN
College, Hawaii at Nevada 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship, 2nd round 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Summit, 3rd round 2 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Fort Worth (Texas) noon NBC
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, ALCS Game 2: Boston at Houston 1:30 p.m. FOX or FS1
MLB playoffs, NLCS Game 1: Atlanta vs. TBD 5 p.m. TBS
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at Columbus 4 p.m. Root
Listings are the most accurate available.
