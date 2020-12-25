on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Newcastle United noon NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Tampa Bay at Detroit 10 a.m. NFL

College, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, LendingTree Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL, Miami at Las Vegas 5:15 p.m. NFL

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Kentucky at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Houston at UCF 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Nicholls at LSU 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Gonzaga vs. Virginia 1 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, Indiana at Illinois 1 p.m. FS1

NBA, Houston at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

BOXING

PBC, Marcos Hernandez vs. Alantez Fox 3 p.m. FS1

PBC, David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski 5 p.m. FOX

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 6:10 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. West Brom 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur 11:15 a.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Atlanta at Kansas City 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, L.A. Rams at Seattle 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Tennessee at Green Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, DePaul at Providence 1:30 p.m. FS1

