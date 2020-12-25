SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Newcastle United noon NBCSN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Tampa Bay at Detroit 10 a.m. NFL
College, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, LendingTree Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Miami at Las Vegas 5:15 p.m. NFL
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Kentucky at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Houston at UCF 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Nicholls at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Gonzaga vs. Virginia 1 p.m. CBS
Men’s college, Indiana at Illinois 1 p.m. FS1
NBA, Houston at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
BOXING
PBC, Marcos Hernandez vs. Alantez Fox 3 p.m. FS1
PBC, David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski 5 p.m. FOX
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 6:10 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. West Brom 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Atlanta at Kansas City 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, L.A. Rams at Seattle 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Tennessee at Green Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Alcorn St. at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, DePaul at Providence 1:30 p.m. FS1
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
