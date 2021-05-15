on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Rome 5:30 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Geneva, Lyon; WTA, Belgrade, Parma 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

ATP, Geneva, Lyon; WTA, Belgrade, Parma 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

SOCCER

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, West Brom vs. Liverpool 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, Inter Miami at FC Cincinnati 1 p.m. FOX

USL League 1, Union Omaha at Greenville Triumph 1 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, Columbus at New England 3 p.m. ESPN2

Mexico Primera Div., Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna 4 p.m. FS2

MLS, Los Angeles FC at Seattle 6:30 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Basketball Africa League, Rivers Hoopers vs. Patriots Basketball Club 7 a.m. ESPNEWS

NBA, Boston at New York 10 a.m. ESPN

WNBA, New York at Indiana 11 a.m. CBSSN

NBA, Memphis at Golden State 12:30 p.m. ESPN

WNBA, Phoenix at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN

BASEBALL

College, Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

College, Indiana at Michigan 10 a.m. ESPN2

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

College, Vanderbilt at Ole Miss noon SEC

MLB, Cleveland at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, St. Louis at San Diego 4 p.m. ESPN

ROWING

Men’s/women’s college, Pac-12 Championships 9 a.m. Pac-12

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. NBC

NHL playoffs, Minnesota at Vegas noon NBC

NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay at Florida 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

LACROSSE

Men’s college, NCAA, Bryant vs. Virginia 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, NCAA, Vermont vs. Maryland 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, NCAA, High Point vs. Duke 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, NCAA, Loyola (Md.) vs. Denver 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

College, Michigan St. at Ohio St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Nebraska at Northwestern 11 a.m. Big Ten

College, Illinois at Iowa 1 p.m. Big Ten

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Byron Nelson 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Byron Nelson noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic noon Golf

FOOTBALL

College, FCS Championship, Sam Houston St. vs. South Dakota St. 11 a.m. ABC

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Dover 11 a.m. FS1

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Mid-Ohio 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Wrangler Invitational 1 p.m. CBSSN

TRACK AND FIELD

College, Pac-12 Outdoor Championships 3 p.m. Pac-12

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Rottnest Search 6 p.m. FS2

MONDAY

BASEBALL

College, Rutgers (Camden) at Penn St. 11 a.m. Big Ten

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Detroit at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

SOCCER

Women’s college, NCAA Championship, Santa Clara vs. Florida St. 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s College, NCAA Championship, Marshall vs. Indiana 5 p.m. ESPNU

FOOTBALL

The Spring League, Generals vs. Sea Lions 4 p.m. FS1

The Spring League, Jousters vs. Blues 7 p.m. FS1

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Rottnest Search 4:30 p.m. FS2

TENNIS

ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available.

