SUNDAY
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Rome 5:30 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Geneva, Lyon; WTA, Belgrade, Parma 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
ATP, Geneva, Lyon; WTA, Belgrade, Parma 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
SOCCER
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, West Brom vs. Liverpool 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Inter Miami at FC Cincinnati 1 p.m. FOX
USL League 1, Union Omaha at Greenville Triumph 1 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, Columbus at New England 3 p.m. ESPN2
Mexico Primera Div., Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna 4 p.m. FS2
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Seattle 6:30 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Basketball Africa League, Rivers Hoopers vs. Patriots Basketball Club 7 a.m. ESPNEWS
NBA, Boston at New York 10 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, New York at Indiana 11 a.m. CBSSN
NBA, Memphis at Golden State 12:30 p.m. ESPN
WNBA, Phoenix at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN
BASEBALL
College, Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
College, Indiana at Michigan 10 a.m. ESPN2
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
College, Vanderbilt at Ole Miss noon SEC
MLB, Cleveland at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, St. Louis at San Diego 4 p.m. ESPN
ROWING
Men’s/women’s college, Pac-12 Championships 9 a.m. Pac-12
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. NBC
NHL playoffs, Minnesota at Vegas noon NBC
NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay at Florida 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
LACROSSE
Men’s college, NCAA, Bryant vs. Virginia 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, NCAA, Vermont vs. Maryland 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, NCAA, High Point vs. Duke 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, NCAA, Loyola (Md.) vs. Denver 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
SOFTBALL
College, Michigan St. at Ohio St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Nebraska at Northwestern 11 a.m. Big Ten
College, Illinois at Iowa 1 p.m. Big Ten
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Byron Nelson 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Byron Nelson noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic noon Golf
FOOTBALL
College, FCS Championship, Sam Houston St. vs. South Dakota St. 11 a.m. ABC
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Dover 11 a.m. FS1
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Mid-Ohio 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Wrangler Invitational 1 p.m. CBSSN
TRACK AND FIELD
College, Pac-12 Outdoor Championships 3 p.m. Pac-12
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Rottnest Search 6 p.m. FS2
MONDAY
BASEBALL
College, Rutgers (Camden) at Penn St. 11 a.m. Big Ten
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Detroit at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
SOCCER
Women’s college, NCAA Championship, Santa Clara vs. Florida St. 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, NCAA Championship, Marshall vs. Indiana 5 p.m. ESPNU
FOOTBALL
The Spring League, Generals vs. Sea Lions 4 p.m. FS1
The Spring League, Jousters vs. Blues 7 p.m. FS1
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Rottnest Search 4:30 p.m. FS2
TENNIS
ATP, Geneva/Lyon; WTA, Belgrade/Parma 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available.
