on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio

USTA men, Dallas; USTA women, Midland 2 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Villanova at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Iowa at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Iowa St. at West Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Georgia at Florida 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Clemson at Virginia 4 p.m. Root

Men’s college, South Carolina at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Minnesota 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Wake Forest at Louisville 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, LSU at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC

NBA, Miami at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Boston at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

LPGA & European Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open 8 p.m. Golf

THURSDAY

GOLF

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon Golf

LPGA & European Tour: ISPS Handa Vic Open 8 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

ATP, Cordoba; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; Fed Cup; USTA 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; Fed Cup; USTA 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

BASKETBALL

High school, Archbishop Stepinac (NY) vs. Christ The King (NY) 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Purdue at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Tennessee 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Wichita St. 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Connecticut at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Campbell at Winthrop 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Maryland at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, California at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Philadelphia at Milwaukee 5 p.m. TNT

Women’s college, South Carolina at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, USC at Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tulane at Houston 6 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, San Antonio at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Stanford at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Houston at L.A. Lakers 7:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, UCLA at Arizona St. 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at San Diego 8 p.m. ESPNU

HOCKEY

NHL, Detroit at Buffalo 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, San Jose at Edmonton 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

