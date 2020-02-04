WEDNESDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
USTA men, Dallas; USTA women, Midland 2 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 a.m. (Thu) Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Villanova at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Iowa at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Iowa St. at West Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Georgia at Florida 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Clemson at Virginia 4 p.m. Root
Men’s college, South Carolina at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Minnesota 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Wake Forest at Louisville 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, LSU at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC
NBA, Miami at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
LPGA & European Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open 8 p.m. Golf
THURSDAY
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon Golf
LPGA & European Tour: ISPS Handa Vic Open 8 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Cordoba; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; Fed Cup; USTA 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; Fed Cup; USTA 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
BASKETBALL
High school, Archbishop Stepinac (NY) vs. Christ The King (NY) 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Purdue at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Tennessee 3:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Wichita St. 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Connecticut at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Campbell at Winthrop 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Maryland at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, California at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Philadelphia at Milwaukee 5 p.m. TNT
Women’s college, South Carolina at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, USC at Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tulane at Houston 6 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, San Antonio at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Stanford at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Houston at L.A. Lakers 7:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, UCLA at Arizona St. 8 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at San Diego 8 p.m. ESPNU
HOCKEY
NHL, Detroit at Buffalo 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, San Jose at Edmonton 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.