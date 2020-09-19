SUNDAY
CYCLING Time TV
Tour de France, Stage 21 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
U.S. Open 7 a.m. Golf
U.S. Open 9 a.m. NBC
Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship noon Golf
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS1
Belmont Park Live 1 p.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge: Natalma Stakes 1 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Denver at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, San Francisco at N.Y. Jets 10 a.m. Fox
NFL, Kansas City at L..A. Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, New England at Seattle 5:20 p.m. NBC
AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 10 a.m. TBS
MLB, San Francisco at Oakland 1 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, San Diego at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Minnesota at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas 10 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, Minnesota vs. Seattle noon ABC
NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers 4:30 p.m. TNT
SOCCER
Women’s college, South Carolina at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Burnley 11 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Kentucky at Vanderbilt noon SEC
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited Softball, Blue at Orange 10 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited Softball, Gold at Purple 1 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
GT World Challenge: America 11 a.m. CBSSN
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, PBR Lucas Oil Invitational 1 p.m. CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Rome; ATP, Hamburg; WTA, Strasbourg; Roland Garros qualifying 1 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
NBA, Boston vs. Miami 2 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB
MLB, Houston at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 6:30 p.m. MLB
Korea, Samsung Lions at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL, New Orleans at Las Vegas 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Juarez 6 p.m. FS2
TENNIS
ATP, Hamburg; WTA, Strasbourg; Roland Garros qualifying 1 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
