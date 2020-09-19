on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

CYCLING Time TV

Tour de France, Stage 21 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

U.S. Open 7 a.m. Golf

U.S. Open 9 a.m. NBC

Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship noon Golf

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS1

Belmont Park Live 1 p.m. FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge: Natalma Stakes 1 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Denver at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, San Francisco at N.Y. Jets 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, Kansas City at L..A. Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, New England at Seattle 5:20 p.m. NBC

AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 10 a.m. TBS

MLB, San Francisco at Oakland 1 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, San Diego at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Minnesota at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas 10 a.m. ESPN

WNBA, Minnesota vs. Seattle noon ABC

NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers 4:30 p.m. TNT

SOCCER

Women’s college, South Carolina at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Burnley 11 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Kentucky at Vanderbilt noon SEC

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited Softball, Blue at Orange 10 a.m. ESPN2

Athletes Unlimited Softball, Gold at Purple 1 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

GT World Challenge: America 11 a.m. CBSSN

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, PBR Lucas Oil Invitational 1 p.m. CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Rome; ATP, Hamburg; WTA, Strasbourg; Roland Garros qualifying 1 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

NBA, Boston vs. Miami 2 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB

MLB, Houston at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 6:30 p.m. MLB

Korea, Samsung Lions at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

NFL, New Orleans at Las Vegas 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Juarez 6 p.m. FS2

TENNIS

ATP, Hamburg; WTA, Strasbourg; Roland Garros qualifying 1 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.