FRIDAY
FOOTBALL Time TV
College, Peach Bowl, Georgia vs. Cincinnati 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Citrus Bowl, Auburn vs. Northwestern 10 a.m. ABC
CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl, Notre Dame vs. Alabama 1 p.m. ESPN
CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, Ohio St. vs. Clemson 5 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. West Ham United 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Aston Villa 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, California at Arizona St. 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Kent St. at Akron 4 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Stanford at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, USC at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Portland at Golden State 7:30 p.m. NBCSNW
HOCKEY
College, Colorado College at Denver 6 p.m. CBSSN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9:30 a.m. NBC
Italian Serie A, Inter Milan vs. Crotone 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
Premier League, Burnley vs. Fulham 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Gator Bowl, NC State vs. Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Outback Bowl, Indiana vs. Ole Miss 9:30 a.m. ABC
College, Fiesta Bowl, Oregon vs. Iowa St. 1 p.m. ESPN
College, Orange Bowl, Texas A&M vs. North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Missouri at Arkansas 9 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Creighton at Providence 9 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Texas at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Memphis at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Louisville at Boston College 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, DePaul at St. John’s 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Duquesne at George Washington 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, LSU at Florida 11 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Iowa at Rutgers 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, TCU at Kansas St. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Clemson at Miami 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Davidson at VCU 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Ohio at Ball St. noon CBSSN
Men’s college, Auburn at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Colorado St. at San Diego St. 1 p.m. CBS
Men’s college, West Virginia at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Utah at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Butler at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, George Mason at Dayton 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, St. Bonaventure at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Purdue at Illinois 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Alabama at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Wichita St. at Ole Miss 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, California at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Arizona St. at Washington 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Marquette at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Duke at Florida St. 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Colorado at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Boise St. at San Jose St. 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Nevada at New Mexico 7 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, San Francisco at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Stanford at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arizona at Washington St. 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
