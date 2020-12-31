on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL Time TV

College, Peach Bowl, Georgia vs. Cincinnati 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Citrus Bowl, Auburn vs. Northwestern 10 a.m. ABC

CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl, Notre Dame vs. Alabama 1 p.m. ESPN

CFP Semifinal at Sugar Bowl, Ohio St. vs. Clemson 5 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

Premier League, Everton vs. West Ham United 9:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Aston Villa 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, California at Arizona St. 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Kent St. at Akron 4 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Stanford at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, USC at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Portland at Golden State 7:30 p.m. NBCSNW

HOCKEY

College, Colorado College at Denver 6 p.m. CBSSN

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9:30 a.m. NBC

Italian Serie A, Inter Milan vs. Crotone 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

Premier League, Burnley vs. Fulham 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Gator Bowl, NC State vs. Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Outback Bowl, Indiana vs. Ole Miss 9:30 a.m. ABC

College, Fiesta Bowl, Oregon vs. Iowa St. 1 p.m. ESPN

College, Orange Bowl, Texas A&M vs. North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Missouri at Arkansas 9 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Creighton at Providence 9 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Texas at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Memphis at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Louisville at Boston College 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, DePaul at St. John’s 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Duquesne at George Washington 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, LSU at Florida 11 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Iowa at Rutgers 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, TCU at Kansas St. 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Clemson at Miami 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Davidson at VCU 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Ohio at Ball St. noon CBSSN

Men’s college, Auburn at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Colorado St. at San Diego St. 1 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, West Virginia at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Utah at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Butler at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, George Mason at Dayton 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, St. Bonaventure at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Purdue at Illinois 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Alabama at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Wichita St. at Ole Miss 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, California at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Arizona St. at Washington 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Marquette at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Duke at Florida St. 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Colorado at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Boise St. at San Jose St. 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Nevada at New Mexico 7 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, San Francisco at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Stanford at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arizona at Washington St. 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

