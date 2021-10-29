on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Brighton 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Tottenham vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

College, Texas at Baylor 9 a.m. ABC

College, Michigan at Michigan St. 9 a.m. FOX

College, Rutgers at Illinois 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Bowling Green at Buffalo 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Iowa at Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Cincinnati at Tulane 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Texas St. at Louisiana 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Southern Utah at Montana 11 a.m. Root

College, Washington St. at Arizona St. noon FS1

College, Missouri at Vanderbilt noon SEC

College, Colorado at Oregon 12:30 p.m. FOX

College, Georgia at Florida 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Texas Tech at Oklahoma 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Minnesota at Northwestern 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Florida St. at Clemson 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Purdue at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, TCU at Kansas St. 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Wyoming at San Jose St. 1 p.m. FS2

College, Oregon St. at California 4 p.m. Pac-12

College, Boise St. at Colorado St. 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Ole Miss at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN

College, SMU at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Arizona at USC 4 p.m. ESPNU

College, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC

College, Kansas at Oklahoma St. 4 p.m. FS1

College, Penn St. at Ohio St. 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, North Carolina at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBC

College, UCLA at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN

College, Virginia at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

College, Fresno St. at San Diego St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Washington at Stanford 7:30 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, 3rd round 10 a.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Martinsville (VA) 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (VA) 3 p.m. NBCSN

WINTER OLYMPICS

U.S. Trials, Curling: Mixed Doubles Semifinals 10 a.m. NBCSN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU Grand Prix: Skate Canada International 1 p.m. NBC

BASEBALL

World Series, Game 4: Houston at Atlanta 5 p.m. FOX

BOXING

Showtime Championship: James vs. Butaev 7 p.m. Sho

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Norwich City vs. Leeds United 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. West Ham United 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United 10 a.m. ESPN

NWSL, Racing Louisville at NJ/NY Gotham FC noon CBSSN

Women’s college, Washington St. at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, California at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

FOOTBALL

NFL, San Francisco at Chicago 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Jacksonville at Seattle 1 p.m. CBS

NFL, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Dallas at Minnesota 5:20 p.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, final round 10 a.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville (VA) 11 a.m. NBC

NHRA, Dodge Nationals 2 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

World Series, Game 5: Houston at Atlanta 5 p.m. FOX

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Rangers at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

