SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Brighton 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
College, Texas at Baylor 9 a.m. ABC
College, Michigan at Michigan St. 9 a.m. FOX
College, Rutgers at Illinois 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Bowling Green at Buffalo 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Iowa at Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Cincinnati at Tulane 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Texas St. at Louisiana 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Southern Utah at Montana 11 a.m. Root
College, Washington St. at Arizona St. noon FS1
College, Missouri at Vanderbilt noon SEC
College, Colorado at Oregon 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, Georgia at Florida 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Texas Tech at Oklahoma 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Minnesota at Northwestern 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Florida St. at Clemson 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Purdue at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, TCU at Kansas St. 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Wyoming at San Jose St. 1 p.m. FS2
College, Oregon St. at California 4 p.m. Pac-12
College, Boise St. at Colorado St. 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Ole Miss at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN
College, SMU at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Arizona at USC 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Kansas at Oklahoma St. 4 p.m. FS1
College, Penn St. at Ohio St. 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, North Carolina at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBC
College, UCLA at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN
College, Virginia at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
College, Fresno St. at San Diego St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Washington at Stanford 7:30 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, 3rd round 10 a.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Martinsville (VA) 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (VA) 3 p.m. NBCSN
WINTER OLYMPICS
U.S. Trials, Curling: Mixed Doubles Semifinals 10 a.m. NBCSN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix: Skate Canada International 1 p.m. NBC
BASEBALL
World Series, Game 4: Houston at Atlanta 5 p.m. FOX
BOXING
Showtime Championship: James vs. Butaev 7 p.m. Sho
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Norwich City vs. Leeds United 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. West Ham United 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United 10 a.m. ESPN
NWSL, Racing Louisville at NJ/NY Gotham FC noon CBSSN
Women’s college, Washington St. at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, California at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
FOOTBALL
NFL, San Francisco at Chicago 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Jacksonville at Seattle 1 p.m. CBS
NFL, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Dallas at Minnesota 5:20 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, final round 10 a.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville (VA) 11 a.m. NBC
NHRA, Dodge Nationals 2 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
World Series, Game 5: Houston at Atlanta 5 p.m. FOX
HOCKEY
NHL, N.Y. Rangers at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
Listings are the most accurate available.
