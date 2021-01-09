SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Italian Serie A, Parma vs. Lazio 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Mexico Primera, Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul 5 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Providence at Xavier 8 a.m. FOX
Women’s college, Davidson at Rhode Island 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Florida at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Dayton at George Washington 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Miami at North Carolina 10 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Saint Joseph’s at La Salle 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Alabama at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Minnesota at Iowa 11:30 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Oregon at California 1 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Iowa St. at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Wichita St. 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, South Carolina at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Indiana at Nebraska 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Colgate at Boston University 3 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Indiana St. 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. Big Ten
WRESTLING
College, Illinois at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten
FOOTBALL
NFL, Baltimore at Tennessee 10:05 a.m. ABC, ESPN
NFL, Chicago at New Orleans 1:40 p.m. CBS
NFL, Cleveland at Pittsburgh 5:15 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 1 p.m. NBC
PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
Australian Baseball League, Adelaide vs. Perth 4 p.m. Root
Australian Baseball League, Brisbane vs. Perth 8 p.m. Root
HOCKEY
College, North Dakota at Colorado College 6 p.m. Root
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Colorado at Southern Cal noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Colorado at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Connecticut at DePaul 3 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Indiana St. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Boise State at Wyoming 6 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Toronto at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
FOOTBALL
CFP National Championship, Ohio State vs. Alabama 5 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
