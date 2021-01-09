on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Italian Serie A, Parma vs. Lazio 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Mexico Primera, Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul 5 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Providence at Xavier 8 a.m. FOX

Women’s college, Davidson at Rhode Island 9 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Florida at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Dayton at George Washington 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Miami at North Carolina 10 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Saint Joseph’s at La Salle 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Alabama at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Minnesota at Iowa 11:30 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Oregon at California 1 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Iowa St. at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Wichita St. 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, South Carolina at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Indiana at Nebraska 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Colgate at Boston University 3 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Indiana St. 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. Big Ten

WRESTLING

College, Illinois at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten

FOOTBALL

NFL, Baltimore at Tennessee 10:05 a.m. ABC, ESPN

NFL, Chicago at New Orleans 1:40 p.m. CBS

NFL, Cleveland at Pittsburgh 5:15 p.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 1 p.m. NBC

PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

Australian Baseball League, Adelaide vs. Perth 4 p.m. Root

Australian Baseball League, Brisbane vs. Perth 8 p.m. Root

HOCKEY

College, North Dakota at Colorado College 6 p.m. Root

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Colorado at Southern Cal noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Colorado at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Connecticut at DePaul 3 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Indiana St. 4 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Boise State at Wyoming 6 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, Toronto at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

FOOTBALL

CFP National Championship, Ohio State vs. Alabama 5 p.m. ESPN

