FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Wales Open, 2nd round 5:30 a.m. Golf
Women’s British Open, 2nd round 7 a.m. Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship, 2nd round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, 2nd round noon Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
NBA, Denver vs. Utah 1 p.m. TNT
NBA, Boston vs. Philadelphia 3:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas 6 p.m. TNT
WNBA, Minnesota vs. Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Dover (DE) 2 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 6 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
MLB, Arizona at San Francisco 6:30 p.m. FS1
Korea, NC Dinos at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia vs. Montreal 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, St. Louis vs. Vancouver 6:45 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne 8:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn 11:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Essendon vs. Richmond 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1
SATURDAY
GOLF
Women’s British Open, 3rd round 6 a.m. Golf
Women’s British Open, 3rd round 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, 3rd round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, 3rd round noon CBS
Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship, 3rd round noon Golf
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Western & Southern Open 8 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Western & Southern Open 2 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) 1 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, York9 vs. Valour 9:45 a.m. FS2
MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. Fox
BASKETBALL
NBA, Milwaukee vs. Orlando 10 a.m. TNT
WNBA, Seattle vs. Las Vegas noon ABC
NBA, Indiana vs. Miami 12:30 p.m. TNT
WNBA, Indiana vs. Chicago 2 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Houston vs. Oklahoma City 3 p.m. ESPN
WNBA, New York vs. Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland 5:30 p.m. ABC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
Saratoga Live 1 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, Minnesota at Kansas City 4 p.m. FS1
MLB, regional coverage 6 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
Korea, Lotte Giants at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Dallas vs. Calgary, if necessary TBA TBA
BOXING
PBC, Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella 5 p.m. Fox
Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach 7 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Brisbane vs. St. Kilda 10:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. GWS Giants 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
