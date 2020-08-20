FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Wales Open, 2nd round 5:30 a.m. Golf

Women’s British Open, 2nd round 7 a.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship, 2nd round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, 2nd round noon Golf

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

NBA, Denver vs. Utah 1 p.m. TNT

NBA, Boston vs. Philadelphia 3:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas 6 p.m. TNT

WNBA, Minnesota vs. Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Dover (DE) 2 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 6 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

MLB, Arizona at San Francisco 6:30 p.m. FS1

Korea, NC Dinos at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia vs. Montreal 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, St. Louis vs. Vancouver 6:45 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn 11:30 p.m. FS1

AFL Premiership, Essendon vs. Richmond 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1

SATURDAY

GOLF

Women’s British Open, 3rd round 6 a.m. Golf

Women’s British Open, 3rd round 9 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, 3rd round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, 3rd round noon CBS

Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship, 3rd round noon Golf

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Western & Southern Open 8 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Western & Southern Open 2 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) 1 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League, York9 vs. Valour 9:45 a.m. FS2

MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. Fox

BASKETBALL

NBA, Milwaukee vs. Orlando 10 a.m. TNT

WNBA, Seattle vs. Las Vegas noon ABC

NBA, Indiana vs. Miami 12:30 p.m. TNT

WNBA, Indiana vs. Chicago 2 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, Houston vs. Oklahoma City 3 p.m. ESPN

WNBA, New York vs. Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland 5:30 p.m. ABC

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

Saratoga Live 1 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, Minnesota at Kansas City 4 p.m. FS1

MLB, regional coverage 6 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

Korea, Lotte Giants at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Dallas vs. Calgary, if necessary TBA TBA

BOXING

PBC, Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella 5 p.m. Fox

Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach 7 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Brisbane vs. St. Kilda 10:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. GWS Giants 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.