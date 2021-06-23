THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
Women’s PGA Championship 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon Golf
European Tour, BMW International Open 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Oakland at Texas (in progress) 1 p.m. MLB
College World Series, Texas vs. Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
Minor League, Spokane at Hillsboro 7 p.m. Root
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
SOCCER
Copa America, Bolivia vs. Uruguay 2 p.m. FS1
Copa America, Chile vs. Paraguay 5 p.m. FS1
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Men’s Gymnastics 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 6 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Dallas at Indiana 4 p.m. CBSSN
NBA playoffs, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, Vegas at Montreal 5 p.m. USA
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPNU
ARCA, Pocono 3 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
GOLF
Women’s PGA Championship 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon Golf
BASEBALL
College World Series, Vanderbilt vs. NC State 11 a.m. ESPN2
College World Series, TBD vs. Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Seattle at Chicago White Sox 5 p.m. Root
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 2 p.m. NBCSN
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
MLS, Orlando City at Inter Miami 5 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs, Atlanta at Milwaukee 5:30 p.m. TNT
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 261, Johnson vs. Moldavsky 6 p.m. Sho
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 1 3:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
