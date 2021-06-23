on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

Women’s PGA Championship 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon Golf

European Tour, BMW International Open 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Oakland at Texas (in progress) 1 p.m. MLB

College World Series, Texas vs. Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

Minor League, Spokane at Hillsboro 7 p.m. Root

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

SOCCER

Copa America, Bolivia vs. Uruguay 2 p.m. FS1

Copa America, Chile vs. Paraguay 5 p.m. FS1

OLYMPICS

U.S. Olympic Trials, Men’s Gymnastics 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 6 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Dallas at Indiana 4 p.m. CBSSN

NBA playoffs, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Vegas at Montreal 5 p.m. USA

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPNU

ARCA, Pocono 3 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

GOLF

Women’s PGA Championship 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon Golf

BASEBALL

College World Series, Vanderbilt vs. NC State 11 a.m. ESPN2

College World Series, TBD vs. Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Seattle at Chicago White Sox 5 p.m. Root

OLYMPICS

U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 2 p.m. NBCSN

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

MLS, Orlando City at Inter Miami 5 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Atlanta at Milwaukee 5:30 p.m. TNT

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 261, Johnson vs. Moldavsky 6 p.m. Sho

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 1 3:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.