THURSDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV/Radio
Royal Ascot, Day 3 5:30 a.m. NBCSN
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon Golf
BOXING
Boxing, Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre 5 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Korea, Doosan Bears at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FRIDAY
HORSE RACING
Royal Ascot, Day 4 5:30 a.m. NBCSN
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
England, Norwich City vs. Southampton 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Tottenham vs. Manchester United 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon Golf
FOOTBALL
Australia, N. Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Sydney Swans 8:30 p.m. FS2
Australia, Collingwood Magpies vs. St. Kilda Saints 11:30 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
