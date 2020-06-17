on the air

THURSDAY

HORSE RACING Time TV/Radio

Royal Ascot, Day 3 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon Golf

BOXING

Boxing, Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre 5 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Korea, Doosan Bears at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

FRIDAY

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot, Day 4 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

England, Norwich City vs. Southampton 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Tottenham vs. Manchester United 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon Golf

FOOTBALL

Australia, N. Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Sydney Swans 8:30 p.m. FS2

Australia, Collingwood Magpies vs. St. Kilda Saints 11:30 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

Korea, Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

