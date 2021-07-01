FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Free Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 3 p.m. Golf
SOCCER
UEFA European Championship, Switzerland vs. Spain 8:30 a.m. ESPN
UEFA European Championship, Belgium vs. Italy 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Copa America, Peru vs. Paraguay 2 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Barbados vs. Bermuda 4 p.m. FS2
Copa America, Brazil vs. Chile 5 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Montserrat vs. Trinidad and Tobago 6:30 p.m. FS2
TENNIS
Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Girls high school, National Championship 11 a.m. NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) practice 1 p.m. NBCSN
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen 3 p.m. NBCSN
Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Chicago at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN
WNBA, Las Vegas at Los Angeles 7 p.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay at Montreal 5 p.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 8:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Adelaide vs. Brisbane 11:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Carlton 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 8 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
SATURDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open noon Golf
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 2:30 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
Wimbledon 5 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
Wimbledon 11 a.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) practice 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) 11:30 a.m. NBC
SRX Series, Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) 5 p.m. CBS
SOCCER
UEFA European Championship, Czech Republic vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN
UEFA European Championship, Ukraine vs. England 11:30 a.m. ABC
MLS, New England at Columbus 2 p.m. ESPN
Copa America, Uruguay vs. Colombia 3 p.m. FS2
Copa America, Argentina vs. Ecuador 6 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Guyana vs. Guatemala 6:30 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Waterdogs 9 a.m. NBC
Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Chaos noon NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, San Diego at Philadelphia 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, Boston at Oakland 4 p.m. FOX
MLB, Texas at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Washington at New York 10 a.m. CBSSN
NBA playoffs, Milwaukee at Atlanta 5:30 p.m. TNT
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
