FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Free Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 3 p.m. Golf

SOCCER

UEFA European Championship, Switzerland vs. Spain 8:30 a.m. ESPN

UEFA European Championship, Belgium vs. Italy 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Copa America, Peru vs. Paraguay 2 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Barbados vs. Bermuda 4 p.m. FS2

Copa America, Brazil vs. Chile 5 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Montserrat vs. Trinidad and Tobago 6:30 p.m. FS2

TENNIS

Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

LACROSSE

Girls high school, National Championship 11 a.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) practice 1 p.m. NBCSN

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen 3 p.m. NBCSN

Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Chicago at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN

WNBA, Las Vegas at Los Angeles 7 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay at Montreal 5 p.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Adelaide vs. Brisbane 11:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Carlton 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 8 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

SATURDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 2:30 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

Wimbledon 5 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

Wimbledon 11 a.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) practice 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) 11:30 a.m. NBC

SRX Series, Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) 5 p.m. CBS

SOCCER

UEFA European Championship, Czech Republic vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN

UEFA European Championship, Ukraine vs. England 11:30 a.m. ABC

MLS, New England at Columbus 2 p.m. ESPN

Copa America, Uruguay vs. Colombia 3 p.m. FS2

Copa America, Argentina vs. Ecuador 6 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Guyana vs. Guatemala 6:30 p.m. FS2

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Waterdogs 9 a.m. NBC

Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Chaos noon NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, San Diego at Philadelphia 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, Boston at Oakland 4 p.m. FOX

MLB, Texas at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Washington at New York 10 a.m. CBSSN

NBA playoffs, Milwaukee at Atlanta 5:30 p.m. TNT

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

