Sports on television
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
BASKETBALL
Women’s College, Louisville at Kentucky. 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Prairie View A&M at Northwestern. 11 a.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Oklahoma State vs Virginia Tech. 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Jacksonville State at Ole Miss. 11 a.m. SEC
Women’s College, Connecticut at Maryland. noon ABC
Women’s College, Michigan State at Ohio State. 1 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Arkansas State at Arkansas. 1 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Marquette at Notre Dame. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Maryland vs Tennessee. 1:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s College, Washington State at Washington. 2 p.m. PAC12
Women’s College, Texas A&M-Commerce at Mississippi State. 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Oregon State at Texas A&M. 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Wisconsin at Iowa. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Seton Hall at Rutgers. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s College, Oregon State at Oregon. 4 p.m. PAC12
NBA G League, Stockton Kings at G League Ignite. 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Mississippi State at Minnesota. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
BOXING
WBA KO for Drugs/Night of Champions. 4 p.m. CBSSN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix. 1 p.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo. 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants. 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Carolina at Seattle. 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Miami at L.A. Chargers. 5:15 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, QBE Shootout, Final Round. 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, QBE Shootout, Final Round. 11 a.m. NBC
HOCKEY
NHL, Colorado at St. Louis. noon ESPN
NHL, Seattle at Florida. 3 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 11:30 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races. 1:30 p.m. FS2
SOCCER
FA Women’s Super League, Chelsea vs Reading. 11 a.m. CBSSN
WRESTLING
Men’s College, Oregon State at Penn State. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma. 1 p.m. ESPNU
MONDAY, DEC. 12
NBA, Atlanta at Memphis. 5 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Northern Illinois at Gonzaga. 6 p.m. ROOT+
Men’s College, Arizona State vs Creighton. 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Minnesota at Portland. 7 p.m. ROOT
NBA, Boston at L.A. Clippers. 7:30 p.m. NBATV
Boys High School,
Christ The King (N.Y.) at Sierra Canyon (Calif.). 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
NFL, New England at Arizona. 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL, MNF with Peyton and Eli: New England at Arizona. 5:15 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s NCAA Championship, Indiana vs Syracuse. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Source: Nielsen
Unlimited digital access to all online content*Add Sunday print for FREE
