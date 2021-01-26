on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

FOOTBALL Time TV

College, Senior Bowl practice 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

College, Senior Bowl practice noon ESPNU

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, BYU at Pepperdine noon Root

Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Florida 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Penn St. at Ohio St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Marquette at Providence 4 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Georgia at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 4 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Creighton at Seton Hall 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Ole Miss at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Boise St. at Colorado St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Kansas St. at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Washington St. at Colorado 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, St. John’s at DePaul 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Maryland 6 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Stanford at Washington St. 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Minnesota at Golden State 7 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Utah St. at UNLV 8 p.m. FS1

GOLF

College, Southwestern Invitational noon Golf

European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 8 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 1 a.m. (Thu) Golf

European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 3:30 a.m. (Thu) Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Sheffield United 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

HOCKEY

NHL, Chicago at Nashville 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

College, Senior Bowl practice 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

College, Senior Bowl practice 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon Golf

European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 11:30 p.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, NC State at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Rutgers at Maryland 1 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Connecticut at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Oregon St. at USC 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wyoming at San Diego St. 2 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Northwestern at Iowa 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Alabama at Kentucky 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi 4 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, South Carolina at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Memphis at SMU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, UNC-Asheville at Winthrop 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Rutgers 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Portland at Houston 4:30 p.m. TNT

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Auburn 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, UAB at Middle Tennessee St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Houston at Tulane 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Belmont at Austin Peay St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Gonzaga at San Diego 6 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Villanova at Connecticut 6 p.m. FS1

NBA, Golden State at Phoenix 7 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, New Mexico vs. Fresno St. 8 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Stanford at Arizona 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Portland at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 8 p.m. Root

Men’s college, California at Arizona St. 8 p.m. FS1

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

