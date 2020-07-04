SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. West Ham United 6:10 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Parma vs. Fiorentina 10:25 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester City 11 a.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup 10 a.m. Tennis
BASKETBALL
TBT, Playing For Jimmy V at Herd That 11 a.m. ESPN
TBT, Team Hines at Sideline Cancer 1 p.m. ESPN
TBT, Heartfire at Men of Mackey 4 p.m. ESPN2
TBT, Armored Athlete at Power of the Paw 6 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Indianapolis 1 p.m. NBC
MONDAY
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Everton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Bundesliga, Heidenheim vs. Werder Bremen 11:20 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
TBT, Eberlein Drive at TBA 4 p.m. ESPN
TBT, Golden Eagles Alumni at TBA 6 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN
