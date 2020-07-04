on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. West Ham United 6:10 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Parma vs. Fiorentina 10:25 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester City 11 a.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup 10 a.m. Tennis

BASKETBALL

TBT, Playing For Jimmy V at Herd That 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, Team Hines at Sideline Cancer 1 p.m. ESPN

TBT, Heartfire at Men of Mackey 4 p.m. ESPN2

TBT, Armored Athlete at Power of the Paw 6 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Indianapolis 1 p.m. NBC

MONDAY

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

Premier League, Tottenham vs. Everton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Bundesliga, Heidenheim vs. Werder Bremen 11:20 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

TBT, Eberlein Drive at TBA 4 p.m. ESPN

TBT, Golden Eagles Alumni at TBA 6 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

