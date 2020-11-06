on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Sheffield United 9:30 a.m. NBC

Italian Serie A, Lazio vs. Juventus 3:15 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

Premier League, West Brom vs. Tottenham Hotspur 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 7:30 a.m. FS2

Breeders’ Cup Series, Championship Saturday 9 a.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, West Virginia at Texas 9 a.m. ABC

College, Arizona State at USC 9 a.m. FOX

College, Nebraska at Northwestern 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Michigan State at Iowa 9 a.m. ESPN

College, North Carolina at Duke 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Arkansas State at Louisiana 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Michigan at Indiana 9 a.m. FS1

College, Boston College at Syracuse 11 a.m. Root

College, Houston at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Florida vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Maryland at Penn State 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Fresno State at UNLV 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Kansas at Oklahoma 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Vanderbilt at Mississippi State 12:30 p.m. SEC

College, Texas Tech at TCU 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, Oklahoma State at Kansas State 1 p.m. FOX

College, Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic 3 p.m. Root

College, Texas A&M at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

College, UCLA at Colorado 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Baylor at Iowa State 4 p.m. FS1

College, Stanford at Oregon 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Clemson at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBC

College, Rutgers at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Tennessee at Arkansas 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, South Alabama at Coastal Carolina 5 p.m. ESPNU

College, Washington State at Oregon State 7:30 p.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf

Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown 1:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Phoenix Raceway 2 p.m. NBCSN

BOXING

PBC, Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores 5 p.m. FOX

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, New England at Philadelphia 12:30 p.m. ABC

MLS, Portland at Los Angeles FC 3:30 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Baltimore at Indianapolis 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at Buffalo 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Pittsburgh at Dallas 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, New Orleans at Tampa Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf

Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup 1 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Phoenix Raceway noon NBC

TENNIS

College, ITA Fall National Championship 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, ITA Fall National Championship 3 p.m. ESPNU

BASEBALL

Korea, Teams TBD 1:25 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

