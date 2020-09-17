on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

CYCLING Time TV

Tour de France, Stage 19 4:30 a.m. NBCSN

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

U.S. Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

U.S. Open 1 p.m. NBC

Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship 1 p.m. GOLF

SOCCER

Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04 11:25 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Baylor at Texas Tech 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Juarez 7 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Washington at Miami (game 1) 2 p.m. FS1

MLB, regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Washington at Miami (game 2) 5 p.m. FS1

MLB, San Diego at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB

Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bristol (TN) 4 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Campbell at Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN

High school, Thompson (AL) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (AL) 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

AFL Premiership, Essendon vs. Melbourne 9 p.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. TNT

SATURDAY

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 20 4 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

U.S. Open 8 a.m. NBC

Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship noon Golf

FOOTBALL

College, Navy at Tulane 9 a.m. ABC

College, Houston at Baylor 9 a.m. Fox

College, Tulsa at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Louisiana at Georgia St. 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Liberty at Western Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Boston College at Duke 9 a.m. Root

College, South Florida at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. USA

College, UCF at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Appalachian St. at Marshall 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Charlotte at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. Root

College, Troy at Middle Tennessee St. 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, SMU at North Texas 3 p.m. CBSSN

College, Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Miami at Louisville 4:37 p.m. ABC

AFL Premiership, Sydney Swans vs. Geelong Cats 10:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS1

Belmont Park Live 1 p.m. FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge, Woodbine Mile 2 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

NWSL, Orlando at North Carolina 10 a.m. CBS

Canadian Premier League, Forge vs. HFX Wanderers 10:30 a.m. FS2

Women’s college, Tennessee at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

Premier League, Arsenal vs. West Ham United noon NBCSN

Women’s college, LSU at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Ole Miss 3 p.m. SEC

Serie A, Parma vs. Napoli 3:25 a.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB, San Francisco at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. Fox

MLB, St. Louis at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. FS1

MLB, San Diego at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado 7 p.m. MLB

Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 9:55 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (TN) 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Boston vs. Miami 5:30 p.m. ESPN

BOXING

Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha 6 p.m. Sho

