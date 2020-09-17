FRIDAY
CYCLING Time TV
Tour de France, Stage 19 4:30 a.m. NBCSN
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
U.S. Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF
U.S. Open 1 p.m. NBC
Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
SOCCER
Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04 11:25 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Baylor at Texas Tech 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Juarez 7 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Washington at Miami (game 1) 2 p.m. FS1
MLB, regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Washington at Miami (game 2) 5 p.m. FS1
MLB, San Diego at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 7:30 p.m. MLB
Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bristol (TN) 4 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Campbell at Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN
High school, Thompson (AL) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (AL) 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
AFL Premiership, Essendon vs. Melbourne 9 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. TNT
SATURDAY
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 20 4 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
U.S. Open 8 a.m. NBC
Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship noon Golf
FOOTBALL
College, Navy at Tulane 9 a.m. ABC
College, Houston at Baylor 9 a.m. Fox
College, Tulsa at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Louisiana at Georgia St. 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Liberty at Western Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Boston College at Duke 9 a.m. Root
College, South Florida at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. USA
College, UCF at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Appalachian St. at Marshall 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Charlotte at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. Root
College, Troy at Middle Tennessee St. 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, SMU at North Texas 3 p.m. CBSSN
College, Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Miami at Louisville 4:37 p.m. ABC
AFL Premiership, Sydney Swans vs. Geelong Cats 10:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS1
Belmont Park Live 1 p.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge, Woodbine Mile 2 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
NWSL, Orlando at North Carolina 10 a.m. CBS
Canadian Premier League, Forge vs. HFX Wanderers 10:30 a.m. FS2
Women’s college, Tennessee at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
Premier League, Arsenal vs. West Ham United noon NBCSN
Women’s college, LSU at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Ole Miss 3 p.m. SEC
Serie A, Parma vs. Napoli 3:25 a.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB, San Francisco at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. Fox
MLB, St. Louis at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. FS1
MLB, San Diego at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado 7 p.m. MLB
Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 9:55 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (TN) 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Boston vs. Miami 5:30 p.m. ESPN
BOXING
Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha 6 p.m. Sho
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.