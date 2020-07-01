on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Tottenham 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Bundesliga, Relegation Playoff, Werder Bremen vs. Heidenheim 11:20 a.m. FS2

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Liverpool 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf

BOXING

Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre 5 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

BASEBALL

Korea, LG Twins at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Collingwood Magpies vs. Essendon Bombers 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix qualifying 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup 9 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open: All American Team Cup 3 p.m. Tennis

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Geelong Cats vs. Gold Coast Suns 11:30 p.m. FS1

AFL Premiership, Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide Power 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1

BASEBALL

Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

SOCCER

Premier League, Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.