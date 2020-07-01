THURSDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Tottenham 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Bundesliga, Relegation Playoff, Werder Bremen vs. Heidenheim 11:20 a.m. FS2
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Liverpool 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf
BOXING
Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre 5 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
BASEBALL
Korea, LG Twins at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Collingwood Magpies vs. Essendon Bombers 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1
FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix qualifying 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup 9 a.m. Tennis
2020 (Re)Open: All American Team Cup 3 p.m. Tennis
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans 8:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Geelong Cats vs. Gold Coast Suns 11:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide Power 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
SOCCER
Premier League, Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.