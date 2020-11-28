SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton 11:10 a.m. NBCSN
MLS playoffs, Orlando City vs. New England noon ABC
MLS playoffs, Columbus vs. Nashville 5 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Richmond at Kentucky 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Teams TBD 10 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Teams TBD 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Houston Baptist at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, UMass-Lowell at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, North Dakota St. at Creighton 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Houston vs. Texas Tech 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, San Francisco vs. Rhode Island 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Oakland at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Virginia Tech vs. South Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL, L.A. Chargers at Buffalo or Las Vegas at Atlanta 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Arizona at New England or San Francisco at L.A. Rams 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. FOX
NFL, Kansas City at Tampa Bay 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Chicago at Green Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Texas vs. Davidson 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Indiana vs. Providence 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s vs. Seton Hall 2 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, St. John’s vs. Boston College 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, North Carolina vs. UNLV 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Eastern Kentucky at Xavier 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Nicholls St. at California 4:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Loyola Marymount at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Missouri-Kansas City at Kansas St. 5 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Texas St. at Mississippi St. 5 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Long Beach St. at UCLA 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Stanford vs. Alabama 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Oregon at Portland 8 p.m. NBCSNW
SOCCER
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Fulham 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Aston Villa 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Seattle at Philadelphia 5 p.m. ESPN
