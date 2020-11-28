on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton 11:10 a.m. NBCSN

MLS playoffs, Orlando City vs. New England noon ABC

MLS playoffs, Columbus vs. Nashville 5 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Richmond at Kentucky 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Teams TBD 10 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Teams TBD 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Houston Baptist at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, UMass-Lowell at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, North Dakota St. at Creighton 1:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Houston vs. Texas Tech 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, San Francisco vs. Rhode Island 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Oakland at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Virginia Tech vs. South Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

NFL, L.A. Chargers at Buffalo or Las Vegas at Atlanta 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Arizona at New England or San Francisco at L.A. Rams 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. FOX

NFL, Kansas City at Tampa Bay 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Chicago at Green Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Texas vs. Davidson 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Indiana vs. Providence 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s vs. Seton Hall 2 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, St. John’s vs. Boston College 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, North Carolina vs. UNLV 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Eastern Kentucky at Xavier 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Nicholls St. at California 4:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Loyola Marymount at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Missouri-Kansas City at Kansas St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Texas St. at Mississippi St. 5 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Long Beach St. at UCLA 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Stanford vs. Alabama 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Oregon at Portland 8 p.m. NBCSNW

SOCCER

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Fulham 9:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Aston Villa 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Seattle at Philadelphia 5 p.m. ESPN

