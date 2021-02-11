on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV

Women’s college, Saint Joseph’s at Fordham 9 a.m. NBCSN

NBA G League, Oklahoma City Blue vs. G League Ignite noon ESPNU

Women’s college, Connecticut at Georgetown 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, St. Bonaventure at VCU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Akron at Miami (Ohio) 4 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, New Orleans at Dallas 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Illinois at Nebraska 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Detroit Mercy at Cleveland St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Washington St. at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Memphis at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Cleveland at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

SOCCER

FA Women’s Super League, Manchester City vs. Manchester United 11 a.m. NBCSN

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. León 7 p.m. FS2

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Liverpool 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona qualifying noon FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona practice 1:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon Golf

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Georgia at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, LSU at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Missouri at Auburn 6 p.m. SEC

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Phillip Island Trophy 6 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

WRESTLING

College, Ohio St. at Michigan 4 p.m. Big Ten

SAILING

Prada Cup 7 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

Australian Baseball League finals, teams TBD 8 p.m. Root

SATURDAY

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 6:30 a.m. FS2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona qualifying 7:30 a.m. FS2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona qualifying 8 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 9 a.m. FS1

ARCA Series, Daytona 10:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 2 p.m. FS1

SOCCER

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur 9:30 a.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Connecticut at Xavier 9 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Indiana at Ohio St. 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Drake 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Kansas St. at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wake Forest at Florida St. 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Auburn at Kentucky 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Mississippi St. 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Butler at Georgetown 10:30 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Tennessee at LSU 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Oregon at Arizona 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Iowa at Michigan St. 11:30 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Kansas at Iowa St. noon ABC

Men’s college, Saint Louis at Fordham 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Georgia at Alabama 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Duke at NC State 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Arkansas at Missouri 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Villanova at Creighton 2 p.m. FOX

Men’s college, Northwestern at Rutgers 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, San Francisco at Portland 2 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Rice at Western Kentucky 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, North Carolina at Virginia 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Gonzaga at San Francisco 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Ole Miss at South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Pacific at Loyola Marymount 4 p.m. Root

Men’s college, UCLA at Washington 4:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Pepperdine 5 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, USC at Washington St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Providence at DePaul 5 p.m. FS1

NBA, Brooklyn at Golden State 5:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Colorado at California 7 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Utah at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, UNLV at Boise St. 7 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, UC Irvine at UC Riverside 9 p.m. ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon CBS

HOCKEY

College, Wisconsin at Michigan 11 a.m. Big Ten

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 1 p.m. NBC

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Phillip Island Trophy 6 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

BOXING

Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov 7 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

