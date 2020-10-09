on the air

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, German Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Charlotte 12:30 p.m. NBC

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Charlotte 5 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

French Open, women’s final 6 a.m. NBC

French Open, women’s doubles championship 2:30 a.m. (Sun) Tennis

GOLF

Women’s PGA Championship 8 a.m. Golf

Women’s PGA Championship 9 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, BMW PGA Championship 3 a.m. (Sun) Golf

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 248, MVP vs. Houston 8:30 a.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

College, Virginia Tech at North Carolina 9 a.m. ABC

College, Texas vs. Oklahoma 9 a.m. Fox

College, Florida at Texas A&M 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, South Carolina at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC

College, Duke at Syracuse 9:30 a.m. Root

College, The Citadel at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSSN

College, Texas Tech at Iowa St. 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Tennessee at Georgia 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Texas-San Antonio at BYU 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Kansas St. at TCU 1 p.m. Fox

College, Middle Tenn. St. at Florida International 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi 1 p.m. Root

College, Arkansas at Auburn 1 p.m. ESPN

College, Temple at Navy 3 p.m. CBSSN

College, Alabama at Ole Miss 4:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Miami at Clemson 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Florida St. at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBC

College, Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Marshall at Western Kentucky 4:30 p.m. Root

College, Mississippi St. at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Charlotte at North Texas 5 p.m. ESPNU

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS1

American’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

Korea, NC Dinos at LG Twins 9:55 p.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Women’s Super League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

SUNDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Aramco Eifel Grand Prix 5:05 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Cup Series, Charlotte 11:30 a.m. NBC

SOCCER

Super League, Chelsea vs. Manchester City 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, South Carolina at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Florida at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC

UEFA Nations League Soccer, France vs. Portugal 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Arkansas at Alabama noon ESPNU

Women’s college, LSU at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC

MLS, Seattle at Los Angeles FC 4 p.m. ESPN

Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana 5 p.m. FS1

GOLF

Women’s PGA Championship 7 a.m. Golf

Women’s PGA Championship 9 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour Champions, SAS Championship 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2 p.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

NFL, Las Vegas at Kansas City 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Miami at San Francisco 1 p.m. Fox

NFL, N.Y. Giants at Dallas 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Minnesota at Seattle 5:20 p.m. NBC

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, PBR Express Ranches Classic noon CBSSN

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs, ALCS, Houston vs. Tampa Bay 4 p.m. TBS

BASKETBALL

NBA Finals, L.A. Lakers vs. Miami 4:30 p.m. ABC

TENNIS

French Open, men’s final 6 a.m. NBC

