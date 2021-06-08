WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL Time TV
MLB, San Francisco at Texas 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 2 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Detroit 4 p.m. Root
MLB, Kansas City at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
French Open, men’s quarterfinal 11 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
Copa do Brasil, CR Vasco da Gama vs. Boavista 12:20 p.m. FS2
International friendly, U.S. vs. Costa Rica 4 p.m. ESPN2
Copa do Brasil, Atletico Goianiense vs. Corinthians 5:20 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
Women’s College World Series, Championship, Game 2, Oklahoma vs. Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, Boston at N.Y. Islanders 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Indiana at Chicago 5 p.m. CBSSN
NBA playoffs, Denver at Phoenix 6:30 p.m. TNT
GOLF
European Tour, Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika 4 a.m. (Thu) Golf
THURSDAY
TENNIS
French Open, women’s semifinals 6 a.m. Tennis
French Open, women’s semifinals 8 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Palmetto Championship at Congaree noon Golf
LPGA Tour, MEDIHEAL Championship 3 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Atlanta at Philadelphia 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Detroit 10 a.m. Root
MLB, Houston at Boston 4 p.m. MLB
TRACK AND FIELD
Diamond League Series, Florence 11 a.m. NBCSN
NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Los Angeles at Washington 4 p.m. CBSSN
NBA playoffs, Brooklyn at Milwaukee 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA playoffs, L.A. Clippers at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, Colorado at Vegas 6 p.m. NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
