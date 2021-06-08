on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

MLB, San Francisco at Texas 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 2 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Detroit 4 p.m. Root

MLB, Kansas City at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

French Open, men’s quarterfinal 11 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

Copa do Brasil, CR Vasco da Gama vs. Boavista 12:20 p.m. FS2

International friendly, U.S. vs. Costa Rica 4 p.m. ESPN2

Copa do Brasil, Atletico Goianiense vs. Corinthians 5:20 p.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

Women’s College World Series, Championship, Game 2, Oklahoma vs. Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Boston at N.Y. Islanders 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Indiana at Chicago 5 p.m. CBSSN

NBA playoffs, Denver at Phoenix 6:30 p.m. TNT

GOLF

European Tour, Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika 4 a.m. (Thu) Golf

THURSDAY

TENNIS

French Open, women’s semifinals 6 a.m. Tennis

French Open, women’s semifinals 8 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Palmetto Championship at Congaree noon Golf

LPGA Tour, MEDIHEAL Championship 3 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Atlanta at Philadelphia 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Detroit 10 a.m. Root

MLB, Houston at Boston 4 p.m. MLB

TRACK AND FIELD

Diamond League Series, Florence 11 a.m. NBCSN

NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Los Angeles at Washington 4 p.m. CBSSN

NBA playoffs, Brooklyn at Milwaukee 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA playoffs, L.A. Clippers at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Colorado at Vegas 6 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.