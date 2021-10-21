FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, United States Grand Prix practice 9:25 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, United States Grand Prix practice 12:55 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 1st round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, 3rd round 8:30 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Mallorca Golf Open, 3rd round 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Aston Villa noon NBCSN
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Norwich City 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Spanish Primera Division, Valencia vs. Mallorca 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Middle Tennessee St. at Connecticut 3 p.m. CBSSN
College, Columbia at Dartmouth 3 p.m. ESPNU
College, Memphis at UCF 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Colorado St. at Utah St. 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Washington at Arizona 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Kentucky Blue-White Game 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Brooklyn at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Phoenix at L.A. Lakers 7:05 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, Boston at Houston 5 p.m. FS1
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix: Skate America 6 p.m. NBCSN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. Watford 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Wolves 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Brighton vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
College, Illinois at Penn St. 9 a.m. ABC
College, Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. FOX
College, Wake Forest at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Oklahoma at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Cincinnati at Navy 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Northern Illinois at Central Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas 9 a.m. SEC
College, Kansas St. at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS1
College, Wisconsin at Purdue noon Big Ten
College, Oregon at UCLA 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, LSU at Ole Miss 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Oklahoma St. at Iowa St. 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, Western Michigan at Toledo 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Clemson at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Maryland at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Colorado at California 12:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, BYU at Washington St. 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, East Carolina at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
College, San Diego St. at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Nevada at Fresno St. 4 p.m. FS2
College, Ohio St. at Indiana 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, USC at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBC
College, NC State at Miami 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, West Virginia at TCU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Utah at Oregon St. 4:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, South Carolina at Texas A&M 4:30 p.m. SEC
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, United States Grand Prix practice 10:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas noon NBC
Formula 1, United States Grand Prix qualifying 1:55 p.m. ESPNEWS
GOLF
Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 2nd round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, final round 8:30 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (if nec.) 2 p.m. TBS
MLB playoffs, Boston at Houston (if nec.) 5 p.m. FOX, FS1
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix: Skate America 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
ISU Grand Prix: Skate America 7 p.m. NBCSN
BOXING
Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available.
